The Sepsis Diagnostics Market is Forecast to Surpass US$ 1.2 billion by 2033 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sepsis diagnostics market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2023 and 2033. In 2023, the estimation is expected to reach US$ 561.2 million.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the number of patients who suffer from sepsis. These patients experienced lung infections, and when they were administered drugs thatwere not suitable for them, a lot of them started developing sepsis.

The manufacturers operating in the market are making use of the latest technology to upgrade the latest sepsis diagnosis devices. This has gradually led to the adoption of automation. A lot of experts are of the view that the future is driven by automation, and this technique is expected to surge the efficiency of sepsis diagnostics devices.

The geriatric population is the most vulnerable section. The high rate of chronic diseases in the geriatric population leads to a lot of them suffering from sepsis. Thus, a surging geriatric population is expected to surge the demand for sepsis diagnostics devices.

The world has been witnessing an increase in diabetic patients. As per IDF, by 2030, there would be more than 643 million diabetic patients. A high level of diabetes leads to renal failure. Owing to renal failure, the patient can develop sepsis. Thus, surging diabetes cases are expected to surge the sales of sepsis diagnostics devices during the forecast period.

There are a lot of people across age groups who get admitted to hospitals owing to the side effects of a sedentary lifestyle. There have been increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections in these patients, which has led to the development of sepsis.

Thus, from the insights provided by FMI researchers, it can be inferred that an “increase in the COVID-19 cases, adoption of the latest technology, surging geriatric population, increase in diabetic patients, and increase in the cases on hospital-acquired infections is expected to drive the sepsis diagnostics market growth”

Key Takeaways:

The market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

In 2033, the valuation is expected to cross US$ 1.2 billion.

In 2023, the estimation is expected to reach US$ 561.2 million.

As per the regional analysis, North America is expected to be the dominant market.

The United States market is expected to surge at 7.9%.

The United Kingdom market is expected to grow at 6.9%.

China market is anticipated to advance at 9.2%.

Japan market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.5%.

India market is expected to post a CAGR of 11%.

Based on product type, blood culture media is expected to be the leading segment, and is anticipated to grow at 5.9%.

Based onthe method, conventional diagnostics is expected to be the dominant segment and is projected to surge at 5.6%.



Competitive Landscape



The manufacturers are working mainly on the product innovation aspect to make the diagnosis process user-friendly. There are also developments in strategic collaborations. The key players are investing huge amounts in mergers and acquisitions to explore new markets. With sustainability initiatives being the new normal, the manufacturers are also developing strategies that stand in line with reducing carbon emissions

Key developments in the sepsis diagnostics market:

In November 2022, DANAHER launched the beacon initiative, and its first partnership broadlyfocused on gene therapy innovation.

In September 2022, T2 Biosystems inked a distribution agreement in the Baltic region.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Blood Culture Media

Instrument

Assays and Reagents



By Method:

Conventional Diagnostics

Automated Diagnostics

By Pathogen:

Gram-negative Bacterial Sepsis

Gram-positive Bacterial Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

Other Pathogens

By Technology:

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Other Technology

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Sepsis Diagnostic Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

