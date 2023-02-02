$6.2 Billion Worldwide Air Separation Plants Industry to 2030 - Featuring Enerflex, Linde, Messer Group and Praxair Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Separation Plants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Air Separation Plants estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cryogenic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Cryogenic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Air Separation Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

  • Air Liquide SA
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
  • Enerflex Ltd.
  • Linde AG
  • Messer Group GmbH
  • Praxair, Inc.
  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
  • Technex Ltd.
  • Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.
  • Yingde Gases Group Co., Ltd.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages244
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$4.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$6.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Air Separation Plant: A Prelude
  • Air Separation Plants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Iron & Steel Industry: The Largest End-Use Sector for Air Separation Plant Market
  • Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes for the Years 2007 through 2018
  • Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes by Leading Countries for the Years 2017 and 2018
  • Cryogenic Air Separation Plant Finds Increasing Application in Oil & Gas Industry: A Business Case for the Market
  • Global Crude Oil Production in Million Tonnes for the Years 2010 through 2018
  • Global Natural Gas Production in Million Tonnes for the Years 2010 through 2018
  • Rise in Demand for Gases in Chemical Industry Favors Market Growth
  • Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
  • Growing Demand for Oxygen Plants in Medical Sector Augurs Well for Air Separation Plant Market
  • Global Medical Gases Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Region for the Years 2019 and 2024
  • Surge in Demand for Plasma Display Channels and Photovoltaic Products Offer Better Prospects for Market Growth
  • Global Photovoltaics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
  • Stringent Safety and Environmental Regulations in the Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air Separation Plant
  • Growth Prospects in Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air Separation Plant in Middle East & Africa
  • Percentage of GDP in Middle East and North Africa by Select Countries for the Years 2016 through 2020
  • Increasing Demand in Developing Countries such as India and China Augurs Well for Air Separation Plant Market
  • Innovations and Advancements
  • Product Overview
  • Air Separation Plant: An Insight
  • Air Separation Plant by Process
  • Cryogenic
  • Non-Cryogenic

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

