$3.1 Billion Worldwide Burn Care Industry to 2030 - Featuring 3M, Acelity LP, Coloplast and Derma Sciences Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Burn Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Burn Care estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Advanced Burn Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $616.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Burn Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$616.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$659.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$420.5 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Acelity LP, Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- Derma Sciences, Inc.
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
- Hollister, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Smith & Nephew PLC
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|229
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Burn Care: Overview
- Market in North America
- Market in Europe
- Market in Asia-Pacific
- Market in Latin America
- Market in Middle East And Africa
- Regional Market
- Burn Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Market Share
- Fire Deaths Statistics
- UK Paediatric Burns
- First Spray-On Skin Treatment for Burns Approved by FDA
- Latin America Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xx6ab-care?w=12
