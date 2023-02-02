$3.1 Billion Worldwide Burn Care Industry to 2030 - Featuring 3M, Acelity LP, Coloplast and Derma Sciences Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Burn Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Burn Care estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Advanced Burn Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $616.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Burn Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$616.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$659.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$420.5 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

  • 3M Company
  • Acelity LP, Inc.
  • Coloplast A/S
  • Derma Sciences, Inc.
  • DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
  • Hollister, Inc.
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Molnlycke Health Care
  • Smith & Nephew PLC

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages229
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$2.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$3.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate3.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Burn Care: Overview
  • Market in North America
  • Market in Europe
  • Market in Asia-Pacific
  • Market in Latin America
  • Market in Middle East And Africa
  • Regional Market
  • Burn Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Market Share
  • Fire Deaths Statistics
  • UK Paediatric Burns
  • First Spray-On Skin Treatment for Burns Approved by FDA
  • Latin America Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

