Global Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems Market to Reach $915.6 Million by 2030

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems estimated at US$713.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$915.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fixed Wing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$603.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary Wing segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $194.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$194.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$185.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$120.6 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market: A Prelude
Airborne Collision Avoidance System - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Global Military Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems Market:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players in the
Year 2019
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Number of Aircraft Deliveries: A Business Case for
Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020
Global Plane Deliveries for the Period 2013 to 2017
Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the
Period 2018-2037
Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,
2020, 2024 and 2028
Increasing Demand for UAVs in Military, Civil and Commercial
Sectors Drives Market Growth
Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Military Drones) Market:
Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million by Type for the Years
2019 and 2025
Global Civil UAS Market: Annual Production in Units for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Regulatory Mandate for Installation of ACAS II Offers Bright
Prospects for Market Growth
Implementation of ACAS X in General Aviation Aircraft Augurs
Well for ACAS Market
Global General Aviation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Top Countries with Highest Private Jet Ownership Worldwide in
the Year 2016
Global Business Jet Deliveries in Units for the Years 2017,
2018 and 2019
Challenges in the Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Product Overview
Airborne Collision Avoidance System: Definition
Airborne Collision Avoidance System: by Platform
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
UAV
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
