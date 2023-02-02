New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344793/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems Market to Reach $915.6 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems estimated at US$713.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$915.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fixed Wing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$603.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary Wing segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $194.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$194.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$185.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$120.6 Million by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market: A Prelude

Airborne Collision Avoidance System - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Military Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems Market:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players in the

Year 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Number of Aircraft Deliveries: A Business Case for

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market

Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020

Global Plane Deliveries for the Period 2013 to 2017

Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of

Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of

Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the

Period 2018-2037

Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,

2020, 2024 and 2028

Increasing Demand for UAVs in Military, Civil and Commercial

Sectors Drives Market Growth

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Military Drones) Market:

Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million by Type for the Years

2019 and 2025

Global Civil UAS Market: Annual Production in Units for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Regulatory Mandate for Installation of ACAS II Offers Bright

Prospects for Market Growth

Implementation of ACAS X in General Aviation Aircraft Augurs

Well for ACAS Market

Global General Aviation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Top Countries with Highest Private Jet Ownership Worldwide in

the Year 2016

Global Business Jet Deliveries in Units for the Years 2017,

2018 and 2019

Challenges in the Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market

Product Overview

Airborne Collision Avoidance System: Definition

Airborne Collision Avoidance System: by Platform

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

UAV



