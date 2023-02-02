Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by Scatec ASA

Oslo, 2 February 2023: In line with the dividend policy, the Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA, that a dividend of NOK 1.94 per share should be paid for 2022.



The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the Board of Directors:

* Dividend amount: NOK 1.94 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 18 April 2023

* Ex-date: 19 April 2023

* Record date: 20 April 2023

* Payment date: prior to 15 May 2023

* Date of approval: 18 April 2023



This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Issuer Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP IR, andreas.austrell@scatec.com