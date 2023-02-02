Global Battery Recycling Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Batteries for EVs Drives the Need for Advanced Battery Recycling Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Battery Recycling estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

