Global Battery Recycling Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Batteries for EVs Drives the Need for Advanced Battery Recycling Solutions

The global market for Battery Recycling estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
- Accurec Recycling GmbH
- Aqua Metals, Inc.
- Battery Solutions, LLC (BSL)
- Call2Recycle, Inc.
- COM2 Recycling Solutions
- East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- G&P Batteries
- Gopher Resource
- Gravita India Limited
- Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd.
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- Kinbursky Brothers, Inc.
- Metalex Products Limited
- Raw Materials Company
- Recupyl SAS
- Retriev Technologies Inc.
- Rsr Corporation
- Teck Resources Limited
- Terrapure Environmental
- The Doe Run Company
- Tonolli Canada
- Umicore NV/SA
- Vinton Batteries
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|242
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$17.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$23.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Introduction
- Battery Storage Investments (in US$ Billion): 2017-2050
- Battery Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Recycling Technologies
- Battery Innovations and Recycling Challenges
- Companies Team up for Effective Recycling Battery Programs
- Rise in Demand for Batteries for EVs Drives the Need for Advanced Battery Recycling Solutions
- Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025
- Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025
- Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030
- Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market: 2015-2030
- Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (in GWh/Year): 2019-2025
- Environmental Concerns Drive EV Manufacturers Take up Initiatives for Battery Recycling
- Regulations for Auto Makers to Devise End-Of-Life Strategies to Catalyze Growth
- Rise in Wearable Technologies Pose a Challenge for Battery Recycling
- Global Wearable Device Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2016-2022
- Proliferating Sales of Portable Electronics Pushes Demand for Battery Recycling
- Penetration of Mobile Phones in Major Geographic Markets
- Global Smartphone Adoption as % of Total Mobile Connections: 2017 & 2025
- Global Mobile Phone Sales (in Million Units): 2009-2020
- Global Number of Mobile Phone Users: 2018-2025
- Car Battery Recycling: An Overview
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
