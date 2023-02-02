New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Combat Helmets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344753/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Advanced Combat Helmets Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Advanced Combat Helmets estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ballistic Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $722.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Advanced Combat Helmets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$722.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$658.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- 3M Company
- ArmorSource LLC
- ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC
- BAE Systems PLC
- Eagle Industries
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
- Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.
- Survitec Group Limited
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Advanced Combat Helmet - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) Market - Prelude
North America Leads Global ACH Market
Defense Sector Dominates ACH Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus of Defense Sector on Soldier Safety Favors
Market Growth
Sustained Increase in Defense Spending: Opportunity for ACH Market
Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years
2000 through 2017
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2018
Persistent Threats due to Cross-Border Disputes and Counter
Terrorism Measures Drive Military Agencies to Procure Advanced
Armor
Safety Helmets: A Requirement for Insurgencies
New Polymeric Materials for Future Combat Helmets
High Cost: A Major Impediment to Adoption of Advanced Combat
Helmets
Technology Advancements in ACH Bode Well for the Market
ACH Gen II Combat Helmet: U.S. Army’s Move towards Advanced
Armored Protection
NSRDEC Develops Lighter and Stronger Combat Helmet for Soldiers
Product Overview
Combat Helmet - An Introduction
Evolution of Combat Helmets: A Glance through History
Advanced Combat Helmet: Definition
Enhanced Combat Helmet: A Variant of Advanced Combat Helmet
Recent Industry Activity
3M Launches New Combat Helmet
Revision Military Wins U.S. Army Contract for Advanced Combat
Helmet Generation II
Gentex Wins Contract from U.S. Marine Corps for Enhanced Combat
Helmets
Global Advanced Combat Helmets Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
