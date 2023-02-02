Morris State Bancshares Announces Solid Earnings in 2022 and Declares Dividend

| Source: Morris Bank Morris Bank

Dublin, Georgia, UNITED STATES

DUBLIN, Ga., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank (the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Year over year and quarter by quarter comparisons are included herewith. Following is a summary of the quarterly and annual highlights:

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.6 million, compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.14, compared to $0.99 for the third quarter of 2022 and $3.38 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Earnings before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.9 million, compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 77 basis points, compared to 43 basis points for the third quarter of 2022 and 17 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Loans net of PPP grew $20.5 million, or 7.8% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022.
  • Return on average assets at the bank level for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.03%, compared to 0.80% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.24% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.44 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Total shareholders’ equity was $165.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $148.3 at December 31, 2021.
  • Full year net income of $21.1 million in 2022, compared to $24.0 million in 2021.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $9.98 in 2022, compared to $11.40 in 2021.
  • Net loans grew $125.7 million, or 13.57%, during 2022.
  • Bank-level efficiency ratio of 52.11% in 2022, compared to 50.56% in 2021.
  • Tangible book value per share of $72.65 at December 31, 2022, compared to $64.77 at December 31, 2021.
  • Return on average assets at the bank level of 1.66% for the full year 2022, compared to 1.96% for 2021.

“We are very pleased with the overall financial performance of the Company in 2022. In a year in which the Fed raised interest rates an unprecedented seven times and the occurrence of a fraud-related $3 million isolated loan loss we were still able to produce very strong returns for our shareholders,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “At the bank level we produced a 1.66% return on average assets and 13.45% return on average equity while growing assets $25.5 million and total equity $16.8 million at the company level after distributing $3.7 million in dividends back to our shareholders.”

On January 25, 2023, the company approved a first quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about March 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023. The company also announced that Morris Bank’s Chief Banking Officer Stacy Brantley will be leaving the bank on February 3, 2023, to pursue other career opportunities. Mullis stated, “I would like to thank Stacy Brantley for his contributions to the bank since joining in 2009. Stacy is a great friend to me and has contributed to the growth and success of Morris Bank. I wish him well in his future endeavors.” Mullis was appointed to the additional role of Acting Chief Banking Officer of Morris Bank with Stacy’s departure.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 

                
 
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                
Consolidating Balance Sheet
December 31, 2022
                
                
  December 31,
 December 31,
       
  2022 2021 Change
 % Change
  (Unaudited)
 (Unaudited)
       
ASSETS               
                
Cash and due from banks $49,302,788  $162,649,843  $(113,347,055) -69.69%
Federal funds sold  21,007,642   14,278,248   6,729,394  47.13%
Total cash and cash equivalents  70,310,430   176,928,091   (106,617,661) -60.26%
                
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks  100,000   350,000   (250,000) -71.43%
Securities available for sale, at fair value  --   244,979,034   (244,979,034) -- 
Securities held to maturity, at cost  259,677,508   11,123,253   248,554,255  2234.55%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost  1,578,400   624,300   954,100  152.83%
                
Loans, net of unearned income  1,051,888,290   926,226,134   125,662,156  13.57%
Less-allowance for loan losses  (13,629,255)  (12,008,416)  (1,620,839) 13.50%
Loans, net  1,038,259,035   914,217,718   124,041,317  13.57%
                
Bank premises and equipment, net  13,865,943   14,938,591   (1,072,648) -7.18%
ROU assets for operating lease, net  1,529,545   1,239,826   289,719  23.37%
Goodwill  9,361,704   9,361,704   --  -- 
Intangible assets, net  2,023,540   2,369,390   (345,850) -14.60%
Other real estate and foreclosed assets  3,715,202   5,332,096   (1,616,894) -30.32%
Accrued interest receivable  5,341,616   4,647,197   694,419  14.94%
Cash surrender value of life insurance  14,333,544   13,977,951   355,593  2.54%
Other assets  16,558,916   11,014,182   5,544,734  50.34%
Total Assets $1,436,655,383  $1,411,103,333  $25,552,050  1.81%
                
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY               
                
Deposits:               
Non-interest bearing $339,657,309  $337,810,442  $1,846,867  0.55%
Interest bearing  876,009,017   886,394,003   (10,384,986) -1.17%
   1,215,666,326   1,224,204,445   (8,538,119) -0.70%
                
Other borrowed funds  48,826,681   28,752,079   20,074,602  69.82%
Lease liability for operating lease  1,529,545   1,239,826   289,719  23.37%
Accrued interest payable  143,899   134,392   9,507  7.07%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  5,461,126   8,513,648   (3,052,522) -35.85%
                
Total liabilities  1,271,627,577   1,262,844,390   8,783,187  0.70%
                
Shareholders' Equity:               
Common stock  2,171,665   2,159,148   12,517  0.58%
Paid in capital surplus  41,086,276   40,349,139   737,137  1.83%
Retained earnings  99,943,774   80,075,546   19,868,228  24.81%
Current year earnings  21,108,630   23,964,290   (2,855,660) -11.92%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  2,608,086   3,404,364   (796,278) -23.39%
Treasury Stock, at cost 56,912 shares  (1,890,625)  (1,693,544)  (197,081) 11.64%
Total shareholders' equity  165,027,806   148,258,943   16,768,863  11.31%
                
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,436,655,383  $1,411,103,333   25,552,050  1.81%
                



 
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                
Consolidating Statement of Income
December 31, 2022
         
         
  December 31, December 31,    
  2022 2021  Change % Change
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)    
Interest and Dividend Income:        
Interest and fees on loans $52,930,545  $52,043,715  $886,830  1.70%
Interest income on securities  7,294,294   5,895,358   1,398,936  23.73%
Income on federal funds sold  186,056   74,911   111,145  148.37%
Income on time deposits held in other banks  807,990   130,572   677,418  518.81%
Other interest and dividend income  460,924   177,004   283,920  160.40%
Total interest and dividend income  61,679,809   58,321,560   3,358,249  5.76%
         
Interest Expense:        
Deposits  4,530,637   2,338,787   2,191,850  93.72%
Interest on other borrowed funds  1,741,037   1,559,428   181,609  11.65%
Interest on federal funds purchased  3,221   --   3,221  -- 
Total interest expense  6,274,895   3,898,215   2,376,680  60.97%
         
Net interest income before provision for loan losses  55,404,914   54,423,345   981,569  1.80%
Less-provision for loan losses  5,100,000   2,000,000   3,100,000  155.00%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  50,304,914   52,423,345   (2,118,431) -4.04%
         
Noninterest Income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,417,905   1,983,721   434,184  21.89%
Other service charges, commissions and fees  1,512,194   1,600,219   (88,025) -5.50%
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets  608,935   --   608,935  -- 
Gain on sales and calls of securities  --   299,870   (299,870) -- 
Gain on sale of loans  --   37,683   (37,683) -- 
Increase in CSV of life insurance  355,593   357,508   (1,915) -0.54%
Other income  162,625   380,138   (217,513) -57.22%
Total noninterest income  5,057,252   4,659,139   398,113  8.54%
         
Noninterest Expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  18,532,771   18,241,891   290,880  1.59%
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net  2,290,897   2,201,420   89,477  4.06%
(Gain) Loss on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate  --   (2,610)  2,610  -100.00%
Loss on sales of premises and equipment  201,009   --   201,009  -- 
Other expenses  12,397,182   10,413,609   1,983,573  19.05%
Total noninterest expense  33,421,859   30,854,310   2,567,549  8.32%
         
Income Before Income Taxes  21,940,307   26,228,174   (4,287,867) -16.35%
Provision for income taxes  831,677   2,263,886   (1,432,209) -63.26%
         
Net Income $21,108,630  $23,964,288   (2,855,658) -11.92%
         
         
Earnings per common share:        
Basic $9.98  $11.40   (1.42) -12.46%
Diluted $9.98  $11.40   (1.42) -12.46%
         


     
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
              
Selected Financial Information
              
              
  Year Ending Quarter Ended
  December 31,December 31, December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,
  20222021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021
(Dollars in thousand, except per share data) (Unaudited)(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
              
Per Share Data             
Basic Earnings per Common Share $9.98 $11.40  $3.14  $0.99  $3.21  $1.79  $3.38 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share  9.98  11.40   3.14   0.99   3.21   1.79   3.38 
Dividends per Common Share  1.76  1.52   0.44   0.44   0.44   0.44   0.38 
Book Value per Common Share  78.04  70.34   78.04   75.42   74.97   72.49   70.34 
Tangible Book Value per Common Share  72.65  64.77   72.65   70.01   69.52   66.98   64.77 
              
              
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding  2,115,032  2,102,359   2,116,521   2,118,910   2,116,526   2,108,037   2,106,819 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding  2,114,753  2,107,857   2,114,753   2,116,921   2,120,374   2,114,439   2,107,857 
              
Selected Balance Sheet Data (Bank Only)             
Loans (net of PPP)  1,049,916  913,818   1,049,916   1,029,464   1,006,632   952,139   913,818 
PPP Loans  33  9,974   33   66   2,768   5,284   9,974 
Total Loans  1,049,949  923,792   1,049,949   1,029,530   1,009,399   957,423   923,792 
              
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits  339,785  343,437   339,785   366,924   367,639   365,018   343,437 
Interest Bearing Demand Deposits  270,473  271,693   270,473   271,193   283,448   288,575   271,693 
Savings & Money Market Deposits  444,170  436,462   444,170   434,765   415,922   434,635   436,462 
              
Earnings Summary             
Net Interest Income  55,405  54,423   13,846   13,946   14,054   13,558   14,029 
Provision for Loan Losses  5,100  2,000   600   3,750   375   375   150 
Non-Interest Income  5,057  4,659   1,000   1,213   1,488   1,376   1,397 
Non-Interest Expense  33,422  30,854   8,306   8,740   7,944   8,452   8,186 
Earnings before Taxes  21,940  26,228   5,940   2,669   7,223   6,108   7,090 
Income Taxes  832  2,264   (704)  568   421   547   - 
Net Income  21,109  23,964   6,644   2,101   6,802   5,561   7,090 
              
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)             
Return on Average Assets  1.66% 1.96%  2.03%  0.80%  2.08%  1.74%  2.24%
Return on Average Equity  13.45% 16.55%  15.90%  6.34%  16.93%  14.87%  18.99%
Equity/Assets  12.83% 11.85%  12.83%  12.49%  12.44%  11.90%  11.85%
Cost of Funds  0.38% 0.20%  0.77%  0.43%  0.16%  0.15%  0.17%
Net Interest Margin  4.11% 4.18%  4.13%  4.12%  4.14%  4.04%  4.16%
Efficiency Ratio  52.11% 50.56%  54.12%  52.81%  48.06%  53.50%  51.25%

 

 
                    

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Morris
                            
                            
                                Morris Sta
                            
                            
                                Morris St
                            

                



        




        

            

            
Contact Data