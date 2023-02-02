$5.3 Billion Worldwide Artificial Grass Industry to 2030 - Increasing Sports Venues Substituting Natural Grass with Artificial Turf

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Grass - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Artificial Grass estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Flooring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wall Cladding segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Artificial Grass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured) -

Act Global

Controlled Products, LLC

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

El Espartano

Matrix Turf

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

SIS Pitches

Sport Group

sportlink

Tarkett Group

Tigerturf

Victoria PLC

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude into Artificial Grass Market

Contact Sports Remains the Prominent End User Segment in Artificial Grass Market

Asia-Pacific Region to Register Fastest Growth during the Analysis Period

Artificial Grass - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Artificial Grass Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Shares by Leading Players (2018)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

An Overview of Leading Market Players

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Sports Venues Substituting Natural Grass with Artificial Turf

Eco-friendliness and Affordability Features of Artificial Grass Support Market Growth

Technological Advancements to Spur Market Demand

Low in Water Usage Factor is Driving Demand for Artificial Grass Market

Market Challenges

Threat to Environment and Health due to Use of Artificial Grass to Hamper Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

