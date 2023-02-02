$5.3 Billion Worldwide Artificial Grass Industry to 2030 - Increasing Sports Venues Substituting Natural Grass with Artificial Turf

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Grass - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Artificial Grass estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Flooring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wall Cladding segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Artificial Grass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

  • Act Global
  • Controlled Products, LLC
  • Dow, Inc.
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  • El Espartano
  • Matrix Turf
  • Shaw Industries Group, Inc.
  • SIS Pitches
  • Sport Group
  • sportlink
  • Tarkett Group
  • Tigerturf
  • Victoria PLC

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Sports Venues Substituting Natural Grass with Artificial Turf
  • Eco-friendliness and Affordability Features of Artificial Grass Support Market Growth
  • Technological Advancements to Spur Market Demand
  • Low in Water Usage Factor is Driving Demand for Artificial Grass Market
  • Market Challenges
  • Threat to Environment and Health due to Use of Artificial Grass to Hamper Market Growth

