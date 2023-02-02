New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Protection Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344749/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Active Protection Systems Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Active Protection Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Land, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Naval segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $757.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Active Protection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$757.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$762.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

- Artis, LLC.

- Aselsan A.S.

- Imi Systems Ltd.

- JSC RPC KBM

- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

- Raytheon Company

- Rheinmetall AG

- SAAB AB

- Safran Electronics & Defense





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344749/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Active Protection System - An Overview

Advanced Automation Technology Driving Growth in Military Sector

Active Protection System - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Homeland Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Land by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Naval by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Naval by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Naval by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airborne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Airborne by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Airborne by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reactive Armor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Reactive Armor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Reactive Armor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Active Protection Systems Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soft

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Soft by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Soft by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hard

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Hard by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Hard by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active

Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Active Protection Systems by

End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense

and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active

Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Active Protection Systems by

Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection Systems

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,

Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active

Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and

Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Active Protection Systems by

Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection Systems

by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland

Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and

Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and

Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland

Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and

Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and

Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CHINA

Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland

Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and

Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and

Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland

Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and

Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and

Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland

Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and

Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and

Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland

Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and

Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and

Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland

Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and

Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and

Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Active Protection Systems

by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection

Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active

Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Active Protection Systems by

End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense

and Homeland Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active

Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Active Protection Systems by

Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection Systems

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,

Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Active

Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and

Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Active Protection Systems by

Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Active Protection Systems

by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and

Homeland Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Active Protection

Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active

Protection Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land,

Naval and Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Active Protection

Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active

Protection Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type -

Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Active Protection

Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Active

Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Active Protection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland

Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Active Protection

Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Active

Protection Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and

Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Active Protection

Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Active

Protection Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard

and Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Active Protection

Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Active

Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Active Protection Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland

Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Active Protection

Systems by End-Use - Defense and Homeland Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 133: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Active

Protection Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Defense and Homeland Security for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Active Protection Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and

Airborne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of World Historic Review for Active Protection

Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 136: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Active

Protection Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 137: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Active Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard

and Reactive Armor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 138: Rest of World Historic Review for Active Protection

Systems by Kill System Type - Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 139: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Active

Protection Systems by Kill System Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Soft, Hard and Reactive Armor for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344749/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________