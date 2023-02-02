RHINELANDER, Wis., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirPro Fan & Blower Company announces another lead time reduction on the heels of a record-breaking year of production and new orders in 2022 and the first lead time reduction, which took effect in May 2022.

Effective immediately, lead times for AirPro products are as follows:

3-4 weeks for Backward Inclined Quick Ship (BIQS) fans

5-7 weeks for Standard Arrangement 4 direct-drive fans

8-10 weeks for Standard Arrangement 8 direct-drive and Arrangement 9 & 1 belt-drive fans up to size 365 and 9-11 weeks for larger sizes

This latest reduction is a direct result of AirPro's decision to invest in infrastructure following the pandemic in 2020 and the ensuing material shortages. With their commitment to reliability at stake, AirPro's leadership launched projects to acquire and expand facilities and add several major equipment systems.

"Supply chain dysfunction and delays seem to have become the new normal for most manufacturers, but not for us," explained Executive Vice President Keith White Jr. "We applied our culturally-ingrained customer focus, creative thinking, and long-term planning to allow us to reduce lead times even as the constraints remained elevated and severe."

About AirPro

Headquartered in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and 100% employee-owned, AirPro Fan & Blower Company manufactures industrial-duty fans and blowers, offering a complete line of air-handling products and accessories. AirPro is #1 in Reliability and serves manufacturing operations across industries and applications around the world. For more information, visit airprofan.com.

