[Latest] Global Welding Robots Market Size/Share Worth USD 14.9 Billion by 2030 at an 10.90% CAGR: Markets N Research (Analysis, Drivers, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

As per the report titled "Welding robots Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Arc Welding, Spot Welding and Others), By Payload (<50kg Payload, 50-150 Kg Payload and >150Kg kg Payload), By End User (Automotive & Transportation, Metals and Machinery, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 7.2 billion and USD 14.9 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.90% during the forecast period.

Welding Robots Market Analysis:

The increased adoption of Industry 4.0, which completely automates the production process without human intervention, is driving the global market for welding robots. Welding robots is increasingly being used in a variety of sectors, including the automotive, electronics, and equipment industries, thanks to the development of the industrial internet of things (IIoT). Welding robots increases production by producing accurate, timely outcomes with a minimal amount of mistake. Additionally, welding robots has surpassed manual welding in popularity due to its protection against potentially harmful flashes, gases, sparks, and heat created during welding. This has helped the industry expand.

Recent Developments:

April 2021: OMRON and AWL-Techniek unveiled the Qube flexible cobot welding cell. Businesses may now offer innovative goods more quickly, automate small-batch welding, and assure the secure cohabitation of people and machines with the help of this cell.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.90 % 2030 Value Projection 14.9 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 7.2 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Type, By Payload, By End User and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America





List Of Key Companies Profiled:

ABB, Ltd.

DAIHEN Corporation

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

KUKA AG

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

Panasonic Corporation

Siasun Robot & Automation Co Ltd

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

To build the Vectis Cobot Welding Tool, Vectis Automation collaborated with Universal Robots

In October 2019, the Vectis Cobot Welding Tool, developed by Vectis Automation and Universal Robots, aims to increase manufacturing efficiency by lowering the learning curve, deployment time, risk, and cost of robotic welding. An UR10e cobot powers the device, and a low-risk rent-to-own option is also offered. These two businesses will display the tool on November 11 at the FABTECH trade event in Chicago.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the welding robots market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in October 2020, A flexible welding robots solution was introduced by KEMPPI. This solution creates a system suitable for all welding robots, quick and easy to install, and includes specialist MIG/MAG welding equipment, application software, and welding algorithms. While welding programs have been improved for automated welding, broadening the pool of welding applications to automation, the Wise application software boosts productivity.



Driving Factors:

Automated Welding Techniques Used to Promote Market Development

The market is expanding as a result of technological developments in automation. It is an improved form of automation that uses robotics to enable a more advanced degree of the process. The industry's main benefit from automation is the decrease in production time. The productivity of the automated process is increased by tools including nozzle cleaning stations, wire cutters, retaining heads, liners, and machine communication software. This should also lower labour safety costs and safety-related challenges. Consequently, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, rising demand for automation will fuel market expansion.

Laying the Groundwork for Evolutionary Upgrades through Industry 4.0 Adoption

Every time a new method is introduced, the makers emphasize the creation of sophisticated software interfaces, which drives the demand for innovation. One such technique that has transformed these procedures is the implementation of industry 4.0. It is transforming the industrial process by establishing the norm for data sharing and automation to meet the rising need for operations across the automotive, mining, construction, railway, and shipbuilding industries. Through welding robots and Industry 4.0, repetitive production processes are now more accurate and efficient. Industry 4.0 adoption is a concern for the top firms as well.

Restraining Factors:

High Initial Costs And Significant Safety Concerns Will Limit Market Expansion

For the early stage of purchase, programming, and maintenance, significant expenditure is needed. Due to limited production volumes, new competitors and SMEs have a tough time capitalising on high funding. The sector has also been dealing with a significant problem with occupational injuries that happen at work in different industrial facilities. It is caused by the human body being exposed to current discharges in excess of what is physiologically tolerable.

Challenging Factors:

Market Expansion To Be Limited Due To Rising Price Competition In APAC

The production base of suppliers has moved to Asia due to pricing pressure and the industrial robots' year-over-year declining price. Although the overall cost of the market in focus has decreased due to competition in this area, vendors are under tremendous pressure to lower costs even further to obtain a competitive advantage and boost profit margins. Vendors also aim to establish connections with subcomponent suppliers who provide the most affordable goods. Many European and American manufacturers have previously entered the Asian markets. However, the established American and European vendors have found it challenging to bolster their presence due to the strong foothold that Chinese sellers have in the area. Regarding product pricing, Asian sellers are in a superior position, making it difficult for their western counterparts to compete.

Global Welding Robots Market Segmentations:

Global Welding Robots Market By Type:

Arc Welding

Spot Welding

Others





Global Welding Robots Market By Payload:

<50kg Payload

50-150 Kg Payload

>150Kg kg Payload

Global Welding Robots Market By End Use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Metals and Machinery

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Welding Robots Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the welding robots market over the forecast period. The expansion is due to the manufacturing and industrial automation sectors, particularly in Japan, China, South Korea, and India. The market potential for welding robots is also expanding thanks to Industry 4.0 approaches. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region dominates the market in terms of size due to established businesses throughout China. On the other hand, North America welding robots market is anticipated to grow significantly.





Further Report Findings:

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to gain a huge portion of the global welding robots market share in the coming years. The presence of important corporations in developing nations like India is driving the rise of the regional market's income.

Additionally, it is anticipated that this region's market will increase as a result of industry adoption of automation and rising technological advancement.

In North America, the growth in this region is primarily driven by increasing research and development by several major corporations to introduce novel products.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Welding Robots market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Welding Robots market forward?

What are the Welding Robots Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Welding Robots Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Welding Robots market sample report and company profiles?

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Welding Robots market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.90%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Welding Robots market was valued at around USD 7.2 billion in 2022.

The Welding Robots market is segmented based on product: arc welding, spot welding and others. The arc welding category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

The key factor driving the market is Automated Welding Techniques

The “Asia Pacific” region will lead the global Welding Robots market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

