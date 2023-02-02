New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Cameras Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344730/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global 3D Cameras Market to Reach $86.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D Cameras estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$86.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Stereo Vision, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.7% CAGR and reach US$50.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Time-of-Flight segment is readjusted to a revised 29.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.7% CAGR



The 3D Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 28.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.2% and 25.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.7% CAGR.



- Canon, Inc.

- FARO Technologies, Inc.

- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

- GoPro, Inc.

- Intel Corporation

- LG Electronics, Inc.

- Nikon Corporation

- Panasonic Corporation

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Sony Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Introduction to 3D Cameras

3D Cameras - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Smartphone Usage Augers Well for 3D Camera Market

Number of Smartphone Users by Region: 2016-2024

Smartphone Penetration by Region: 2016-2024

Rise in Smartphone Introductions with 3D Cameras

Development of Advanced 3D Sensors Facilitate Increased

Adoption of 3D Cameras in Smartphones

Penetration (%) of 3D Sensing in Smartphones: 2017-2020

Companies Enter into Partnership to Offer Improved 3D Cameras

Laser-powered 3D Camera Gains Attention as Phone Makers Strive

to Offer Enhanced Augmented Reality

3D Cameras Evolve as a Special Feature in New Tablet Introductions

3D Cameras Gain Traction in the Professional Cameras Market

3D Camera Find Increasing Demand in Real Estate Industry

Rise in Use of 3D Cameras in Medical Procedures

Rise in Demand for 3D Enabled Devices Offers Strong

Opportunities for 3D Cameras

Drive to Improve Viewing Experience Triggers Demand for 3D Cameras



