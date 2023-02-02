Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Is Expected to Reach $209.9 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland,OR, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, global semiconductor production equipment market was valued at $87,879.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $209,929.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.0%. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $87.8 Billion Market Size in 2031 $209.9 Billion CAGR 9.0% No. of Pages in Report 289 Segments Covered Product Type, Function, Dimension, Supply Chain Process, and Region. Drivers Growth in semiconductor manufacturing around the globe Increase in technical innovation in the electronics industry Restraints The fluctuating cost of raw materials Opportunities Increasing adoption of AI-enabled chips connected devices across the globe

Covid-19 scenario-

The disrupted supply chain across the world hampered the semiconductor production equipment manufacturing sectors negatively, which had a negative impact on the global semiconductor production equipment market, especially during the initial phase.

However, introduction of various COVID-19 vaccines across the world has constricted the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, after two years of the COVID-19 outbreak, the pandemic has considerably subsided, and the rate of infection has reduced significantly. In addition, the global supply-chain has reopened and manufacturers of semiconductor production equipment across the globe are gradually reaching revenue levels at par with pre-COVID-19 levels.

The global semiconductor production equipment market is analyzed across product type, function, dimension, supply chain process, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the front-end equipment segment dominated the market in 2021, and the back end equipment segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. The growing demand for microprocessors more than any other package due to low cost and superior electrical and thermal performance, which will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Such factors positively influence the growth of front-end equipment.

By function, the integrated circuits segment dominated the market in 2021 and the OSD segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. The semiconductor production equipment produces integrated circuits at a relatively lower cost, making them a popular choice among integrated circuit manufacturers. Such factor are expected to drive the demand for semiconductor production equipment for producing ICs.

By dimension, the 3 dimension segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to grow with highest CAGR. The growth in the semiconductor industry offers lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of 3 dimension semiconductor production equipment. The 3 dimension integration helps higher-density integration of semiconductors to significantly reduce interconnect delays and improve system performance.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest semiconductor production equipment market share in 2021 and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period. China and Taiwan are major producers of semiconductors, with national stalwarts such as Samsung and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC). Japan and India are also striving to become major producers of semiconductors in the coming years. Moreover, growth in the production of tablets, smartphones, and other electronic devices is also expected to fuel the demand for semiconductor production equipment during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global semiconductor production equipment market report include Alsil Material, Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holdings N.V., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Group, Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



