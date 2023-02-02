ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

London, 02 February 2023 – The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (“FCA”) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

As at 6pm on 31 January 2023, the issued ordinary share capital of Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV, TSX: EDV) (“the Company”) was 246,679,155 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. 70,000 were held in treasury pending cancellation and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 6pm on 31 January 2023 was 246,609,155.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining

Martino De Ciccio

Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com









ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

