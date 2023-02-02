Bader Rutter Launches New Chicago Office To Amplify Agency's Food and Beverage Practice

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bader Rutter, the No. 1 U.S. B2B marcom agency, has launched a new full-service location in Chicago to keep pace with the firm’s fast-growing food and beverage practice. The expansion on Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago strengthens services currently provided to an extensive client roster headlined by powerhouse food and beverage brands, including McCain Foods, Tetra Pak and Seaboard Foods.

“Chicago is the food and beverage capital of the United States,” said David Jordan, president of Bader Rutter. “Expanding to our new home on Michigan Avenue cements our position as a destination for the industry’s leading brands and professionals.”

Recent wins in the food and beverage space helped Bader Rutter attract talent with a background in large-scale consumer brands, foodservice and CPG. This experience builds on the agency’s extensive background in the food production system.

“Achieving success in food and beverage requires experience, creativity and a heavy helping of know-how – these have been keys to our growth, success and stability for the past 50 years,” Jordan said. “The expertise and advanced skill set of our talent pool allows us to deliver more than our clients may expect from an advertising agency.”

In addition to recently hiring a trained chef and former high-end restaurant owner as the agency’s food service practice lead, Bader Rutter has welcomed professionals who have worked with industry-shaping brands, including McDonald’s, Molson Coors, Gatorade, ConAgra, Tyson and Kraft Heinz. The agency’s food production system know-how is further fueled by IntelDistillery.com, which has scrutinized topics and trends driving the food and beverage industry since 2012.

“Our purpose is to grow brands, transform businesses and reshape industry categories,” Jordan said. “Keeping our finger on the pulse of the industries we serve enables us to fiercely champion our clients’ success and solve business challenges with unmatched creativity.”

To learn more about how Bader Rutter and the agency’s 260 employees help food and beverage brands strengthen their purpose, attract consumers and share their “good” with the world, please visit: https://baderrutter.com/food

Bader Rutter is a full-service advertising and marketing agency with offices in Milwaukee and Chicago. It is both the largest agricultural marketing agency and the leading B2B marcom agency in the country. With close to 260 employees in 17 states, Bader Rutter offers a full array of advertising, digital and social media, public relations, business consulting, and branding and design capabilities. The employee-owned agency’s expertise includes core work in agriculture, the food production system, pet care and animal health, insurance and financial services. More information on the food and beverage practice at Bader Rutter can be found at www.baderrutter.com/food.

