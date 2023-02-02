New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanomedicine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06343955/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Nanomedicine Market to Reach $784.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanomedicine estimated at US$365.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$784.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10% over the period 2022-2030. Therapeutics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$442.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Diagnostics segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $99.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR



The Nanomedicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$99.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$171.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 231 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories

- Celgene Corporation

- CombiMatrix Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- Johnson & Johnson

- Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.

- Mallinckrodt PLC

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- NanoSphere Health Sciences, Inc.

- Pfizer, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Nanomedicine Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Therapeutics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Diagnostics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Diseases

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oncological Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Oncological Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Oncological Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infectious Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Infectious Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Infectious Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurological Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Neurological Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Neurological Diseases

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urological Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Urological Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Urological Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ophthalmological Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Ophthalmological Diseases

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Ophthalmological

Diseases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Immunological Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Immunological Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Immunological Diseases

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Indications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Indications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Indications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Regenerative Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Regenerative Medicine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Regenerative Medicine

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug

Delivery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Drug Delivery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Drug Delivery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: World Historic Review for Vaccines by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for Vaccines by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnostic Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Imaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: World 16-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Imaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: World Historic Review for Implants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 55: World 16-Year Perspective for Implants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nanomedicine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Application - Regenerative Medicine, Drug

Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic Imaging, Implants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Application -

Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic

Imaging, Implants and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic

Imaging, Implants and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Modality - Therapeutics and Diagnostics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Modality -

Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by Modality -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics and

Diagnostics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Indication - Cardiovascular Diseases,

Oncological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases,

Neurological Diseases, Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological

Diseases, Immunological Diseases and Other Indications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Indication -

Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Infectious

Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Neurological Diseases,

Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological Diseases, Immunological

Diseases and Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Infectious

Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Neurological Diseases,

Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological Diseases, Immunological

Diseases and Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Application - Regenerative Medicine, Drug

Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic Imaging, Implants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Nanomedicine by

Application - Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines,

Diagnostic Imaging, Implants and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic

Imaging, Implants and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Modality - Therapeutics and Diagnostics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Modality -

Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics

and Diagnostics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Indication - Cardiovascular Diseases,

Oncological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases,

Neurological Diseases, Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological

Diseases, Immunological Diseases and Other Indications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Indication -

Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Infectious

Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Neurological Diseases,

Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological Diseases, Immunological

Diseases and Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Infectious

Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Neurological Diseases,

Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological Diseases, Immunological

Diseases and Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Nanomedicine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Application - Regenerative Medicine, Drug

Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic Imaging, Implants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Application -

Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic

Imaging, Implants and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic

Imaging, Implants and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Modality - Therapeutics and Diagnostics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Modality -

Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics

and Diagnostics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Indication - Cardiovascular Diseases,

Oncological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases,

Neurological Diseases, Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological

Diseases, Immunological Diseases and Other Indications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Indication -

Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Infectious

Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Neurological Diseases,

Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological Diseases, Immunological

Diseases and Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Infectious

Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Neurological Diseases,

Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological Diseases, Immunological

Diseases and Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Nanomedicine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Application - Regenerative Medicine, Drug

Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic Imaging, Implants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Application -

Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic

Imaging, Implants and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic

Imaging, Implants and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Modality - Therapeutics and Diagnostics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Modality -

Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics

and Diagnostics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Indication - Cardiovascular Diseases,

Oncological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases,

Neurological Diseases, Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological

Diseases, Immunological Diseases and Other Indications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Indication -

Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Infectious

Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Neurological Diseases,

Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological Diseases, Immunological

Diseases and Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Infectious

Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Neurological Diseases,

Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological Diseases, Immunological

Diseases and Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Nanomedicine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Application - Regenerative Medicine, Drug

Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic Imaging, Implants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Nanomedicine by

Application - Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines,

Diagnostic Imaging, Implants and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic

Imaging, Implants and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Modality - Therapeutics and Diagnostics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Modality -

Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics

and Diagnostics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Indication - Cardiovascular Diseases,

Oncological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases,

Neurological Diseases, Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological

Diseases, Immunological Diseases and Other Indications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Nanomedicine by

Indication - Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases,

Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Neurological

Diseases, Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological Diseases,

Immunological Diseases and Other Indications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Infectious

Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Neurological Diseases,

Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological Diseases, Immunological

Diseases and Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Nanomedicine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Application - Regenerative Medicine, Drug

Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic Imaging, Implants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Nanomedicine by

Application - Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines,

Diagnostic Imaging, Implants and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic

Imaging, Implants and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Modality - Therapeutics and Diagnostics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Modality -

Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics

and Diagnostics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Indication - Cardiovascular Diseases,

Oncological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases,

Neurological Diseases, Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological

Diseases, Immunological Diseases and Other Indications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Nanomedicine by

Indication - Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases,

Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Neurological

Diseases, Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological Diseases,

Immunological Diseases and Other Indications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Infectious

Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Neurological Diseases,

Urological Diseases, Ophthalmological Diseases, Immunological

Diseases and Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Nanomedicine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomedicine by Application - Regenerative Medicine, Drug

Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic Imaging, Implants and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Nanomedicine by

Application - Regenerative Medicine, Drug Delivery, Vaccines,

Diagnostic Imaging, Implants and Other Applications Markets -



