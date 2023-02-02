2 February 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 13 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 and 15 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Votes Withheld** 01 Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 2022 14,122,437 99.54% 65,914 0.46% 14,188,351 4.46 22,720 02 Approve directors’ remuneration report 12,763,878 93.31% 915,521 6.69% 13,679,399 4.30 531,672 03 Approve the remuneration policy 12,685,494 92.62% 1,010,324 7.38% 13,695,818 4.30 515,253 04 Reappoint BDO LLP as auditors 13,697,553 98.06% 270,311 1.94% 13,967,864 4.39 243,207 05 Re-elect David Brock as a director 13,233,539 94.31% 798,827 5.69% 14,032,366 4.41 178,705 06 Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director 12,052,365 85.70% 2,010,591 14.30% 14,062,956 4.42 148,115 07 Re-elect Angela Henderson as a director 13,690,608 97.61% 334,631 2.39% 14,025,239 4.41 185,832 08 Re-elect Justin Ward as a director 13,592,813 97.00% 420,486 3.00% 14,013,299 4.40 197,772 09 Elect Megan McCracken as a director 13,630,472 97.25% 385,835 2.75% 14,016,307 4.40 194,764 10 Elect Busola Sodeinde as a director 13,639,034 97.47% 353,644 2.53% 13,992,678 4.40 218,393 11 To approve the final dividend 14,188,351 100.00% 0 0.00% 14,188,351 4.46 22,720 12 To authorise the directors to offer a scrip dividend alternative 13,901,411 99.24% 106,316 0.76% 14,007,727 4.40 203,344 13 To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary shares 13,655,031 96.54% 489,068 3.46% 14,144,099 4.44 66,972 14 To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash 11,169,817 79.93% 2,805,060 20.07% 13,974,877 4.39 236,194 15 To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 14,049,494 99.14% 121,342 0.86% 14,170,836 4.45 40,235

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Notes:

As at close of business on 1 February 2023, the Company’s issued share capital comprised 318,242,243 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 318,242,243.

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Uloma Adighibe HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 892 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31