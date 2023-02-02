Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Is Expected to Reach $447 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global infrared gas sensor market was estimated at $198.6 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $447 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8638

Report Coverage & Details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $198.6 Million Market Size in 2031 $447 Million CAGR 8.7% No. of Pages in Report 293 Segments Covered Type, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Propelling demand for infrared gas sensors in the HVAC system Rise in need for favorable government regulations regarding the use of infrared gas sensors Restraints High initial cost and limitations in terms of distance between the target object and the emitter of the infrared gas sensor Opportunities Surge in trends towards internet of things (IoT)

Covid-19 Scenario

The disrupted supply chain across the world hampered the electrical and electronics sectors negatively, which had a negative impact on the global infrared gas sensor market, especially during the initial phase. Also, lack of availability of workers and skilled professionals to develop infrared gas sensor solutions worsened the scenario even more.

However, a rise in the adoption of HVAC solutions has been witnessed on account-of the pandemic. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for infrared gas sensor market in the post-pandemic period.



The global infrared gas sensor market is analyzed across type, industry vertical, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.



By type, the fixed segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around over half of the global infrared gas sensor market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. It is also expected to showcase the faster CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period.



Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Infrared Gas Sensor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8638



By industry vertical, the industrial segment contributed just over one-fourth of the global infrared gas sensor market share in 2021, and is projected to remain dominant by 2031. The healthcare segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 12.03% throughout the forecast period.



By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global infrared gas sensor market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.53% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.



The key market players analyzed in the global infrared gas sensor market report include AlphaSense Inc., Dräger, Dynament, Senseair, SmartGAS, Figaro Engineering Inc, Amphenol Corporation, Heimann, Honeywell International Inc. and SGX Sensor Tech.



These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 293 Pages) @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8638



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the infrared gas sensor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing infrared gas sensor market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the infrared gas sensor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global infrared gas sensor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Type

Fixed

Portable

Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Defense and Military

Buy this Research Report at Discounted Price @ https://bit.ly/3jmT42P

Trending Reports in Semiconductor Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Pressure Sensor Market size was valued at $11.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027

Humidity Sensor Market size is expected to reach from $4.0 billion in 2019 and projected to grow $11.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027

Organic LED Market was valued at $32,463.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $203,069.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 2020 to 2027

MEMS Sensor Market was valued at $25.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $60.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2026

Level Sensor Market was valued at $4.44 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.36 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.50% from 2019 to 2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

