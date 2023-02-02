Commercial Cheese Shredder Market Anticipated to Be Worth US$ 11,631.0 Million in 2023 and Forecasted to Reach US$ 23,094.7 Million by 2033; Growing at a 7.1% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights’ latest report, the market size for commercial cheese shredders is anticipated to increase at 7.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, crossing a valuation of US$ 23,094.7 million by 2033.



Increasing usage across restaurants, hotels, and households is a key factor driving demand for commercial cheese shredders in the global market. Commercial cheese shredders are tools used to grate cheese into small pieces or shreds which are then utilized for making food recipes such as welsh rarebit and egg salad. This equipment helps people to grate cheese quickly without putting too much effort.

Rapid growth of fast food industry and increasing demand for processed food products across the globe is expected to boost the global commercial cheese shredder market during the forecast period.

Demand is particularly rising for automatic cheese shredders due to their increased popularity across HoReCa and food processing industries. These automatic cheese shredders are useful for saving costs and effort as well as improving overall productivity.

Leading commercial cheese shredder manufacturers are constantly innovating to develop novel cheese shredders and cheese graters with better efficiency and user-friendly nature. They are launching new automatic cheese shredders to meet changing end user demand. This will help the market to thrive during the next decade.

Key Takeaways from the Commercial Cheese Shredder Market Study:

During the projection period (2023 to 2033), the commercial cheese shredder market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1%.

By product type, sales of automatic commercial cheese shredders are expected to outpace the semi-automatic ones.

Based on end user, commercial segment is anticipated to generate lucrative revenues through 2033.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for commercial cheese shredders during the forecast period.

China holds around 35% of the Asia pacific commercial cheese shredder market.

The United States commercial cheese shredder market is currently valued at US$ 1,344.5 million and it is poised to expand at a robust pace over the next ten years.

“Growing usage of shredded cheese for making a variety of processed food products and dishes will create lucrative growth prospects for the commercial cheese shredder market during the next ten years”, Says a lead FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Leading manufacturers of commercial cheese shredders are FAM, Urschel Laboratories, GEA Group, MIMASA, and Cavecchi.

New product launches, mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and strengthening distribution channels are a few strategies employed by key commercial cheese shredder manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Get Valuable Insights into Commercial Cheese Shredders Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Commercial Cheese Shredders market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023 to 2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Commercial Cheese Shredders Market is segmented into three major sections, as below:

By Product Type:

Semi-automatic Shredders

Automatic Cheese Shredders

By End User:

Commercial

Household

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

