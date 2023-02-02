Out of Home Tea Market is expected to Witness US$ 47.7 Billion by End of 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global out of home tea market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. Out of home tea is consumed outdoors. It can be consumed in a variety of settings, which include fast-food restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars, lodging establishments, and workplaces. Out of home tea is available in a variety of flavors and variations, namely oolong tea, matcha tea, herbal tea, black tea, and green tea. Rise in popularity and adoption of multiple tea types is anticipated to aid in market expansion during the forecast period.



Tea helps to improve the immune system and reduce inflammation. Consumers choose to purchase ready-to-drink tea due to these health benefits. As a result, increased awareness of the benefits of tea is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Rise in popularity of tea infused with herbal ingredients, flavors, and fragrances is expected to promote the global out-of-home tea industry growth in the near future.

According to TMR report, the global out of home tea market was valued at US$ 19.8 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 47.7 Bn by the end of 2031. Tea helps in soothing inflammation, and the rise in awareness about this factor is likely to help create new business opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Consumer Shift from Coffee to Tea: High consumption of coffee in major economies of the world has resulted in a number of negative health effects. Consumption of coffee in large doses has been proven to have negative side effects such as stress hormones that result in rise in tension levels, increased heart rate, and high blood pressure. Therefore, most consumers are now favoring tea in the quest for better health benefits. The rise in tea import rates is also anticipated to augur well for the out of home tea market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Rise in need for healthy and convenient products is expected to boost the global out of home tea market





Increase in demand for energy boosting and nutritional benefits in consumer goods is likely to promote the growth of this market



Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for healthy and convenient products





Availability of major tea cultivating land and high yielding rate of tea in major economies such as India, Japan, and China, is further anticipated to help this region continue dominating the market in the near future



Key Players

Prominent vendors of the global out of home tea market include Unilever, Teekanne GmbH & Co. KG, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Taetea Group, Starbucks Coffee Company, Ito En Ltd., Bettys and Taylors Group Ltd., Barry’s Tea, Associated British Foods plc, and Apeejay Surrendra Group.

Out of Home Tea Market Segmentation

Type

Black Tea

Green Tea

Herbal Tea

Matcha Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Packaging Type

Loose

Bags

Bottles

Cans

End-use

Quick Service Restaurants

Restaurants

Bars & Pubs

Hotels

Café/Coffee Shop Chains

Workplaces

Outdoors

Others

Distribution Channel

Online



Company-owned Websites

E-commerce Websites



Offline



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores Others





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



