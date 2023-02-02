China Gold Import Industry Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Major Sources 2018-2022, & Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Gold Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China has been the world's largest producer and consumer of gold for many years. Because of the strong demand for gold jewelry, as well as gold bars and coins for investment purposes, China still needs to import a considerable amount of gold every year.



In 2021, China imported 804.7 tons of gold (refers to unwrought gold for non-monetary use, the same below), up 296.8% year-on-year, and the import value was US$46.3 billion, up 324.8% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, in the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 890.8 tons of gold, up 71.6% year-on-year, with an import value of US$51.31 billion, up 71.7% year-on-year.



The publisher analysis shows that the average price of China's gold imports generally shows a gradual increase in 2018-2022. In 2018-2019, the average price of China's gold imports remains in the price range of US$40-45 per gram. In 2020, the average price of China's gold imports rises to US$53.8 per gram, up 21.7% year-on-year. In the first three quarters of 2021-2022, the average price of China's gold imports stabilizes at a price range of US$57.6 per gram.



In 2021, China imported gold from a total of 25 countries and regions. According to the publisher's analysis, China's main sources of gold imports by volume are Switzerland, Australia, South Africa, Hong Kong, China and Singapore. Among them, Switzerland is China's largest source of gold imports. 374.3 tons of gold will be imported from Switzerland in 2021, accounting for 46.5% of the total import volume and US$21.50 billion, accounting for 46.4% of the total import value.



As Chinese residents prefer to buy gold jewelry, while some of them collect gold bars and coins as a means of preserving value. However, there is limited room for growth in China's domestic gold production, so The publisher expects that China will still import a large amount of gold every year from 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

China's Gold Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Gold Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Gold Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Gold Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Gold Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Gold Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Gold Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Gold Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Gold Import?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China's Gold Import Analysis

1.1. China's Gold Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Gold Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Gold Import Value

1.1.3. China's Gold Import Price

1.1.4. China's Apparent Gold Consumption

1.1.5. China's Gold Import Dependence

1.2. China's Main Sources of Gold Import

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. China's Pure Gold Imports Analysis, 2018-2022

2.1. Pure Gold Import Volume

2.2. Pure Gold Import Value

2.3. Pure Gold Import Price

2.4 Import Dependence of Pure Gold

2.5 Analysis of Pure Gold Import by Type

2.5.1 Pure Gold Import Volume by Type

2.5.2. Import Value of Pure Gold by Type

2.5.3. Import Prices of Pure Gold by Type

2.6 Sources of Pure Gold Import

2.6.1. By Import Volume

2.6.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Gold Alloy Import Analysis

3.1. Gold Alloy Import Volume

3.2. Gold Alloy Import Value

3.3. Gold Alloy Import Price

3.4 Import Dependence of Gold Alloy

3.5 Import Analysis of Various Types of Gold Alloy

3.5.1. Import Volume of Various Gold Alloys

3.5.2. Import Value of Various Gold Alloys

3.5.3. Import Price of Various Gold Alloys

3.6 Import Sources of Gold Alloy

3.6.1. By Import Volume

3.6.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China's Platinized Gold Import Analysis

4.1. Platinized Gold Import Volume

4.2. Platinized Gold Import Value

4.3. Platinized Gold Import Price

4.4 Import Dependence of Platinized Gold

4.5 Analysis of Various Types of Platinized Gold Import

4.5.1. Platinized Gold Import Volume by Type

4.5.2. Import Value of Platinized Gold by Type

4.5.3. Import Price of Various Types of Platinized Gold

4.6 Sources of Platinized Gold Import

4.6.1. By Import Volume

4.6.2. By Import Value



5. 2018-2022 Analysis of China's Main Import Sources of Gold

5.1. Switzerland Gold Import Analysis

5.2. Australia Gold Import Analysis

5.3. South Africa Gold Import Analysis

5.4 China Hong Kong Gold Import Analysis

5.5 Singapore Gold Import Analysis

5.6 Other Gold Import Analysis



6. 2023-2032 China's Gold Import Outlook

6.1 Factors Affecting China's Gold Import

6.1.1 Favorable Factors

6.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

6.2 China's Gold Import Forecast, 2023-2032

6.2.1 Import Volume Forecast

6.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

6.2.3. Forecast of Major Imported Gold Types



