Global Gene Panel Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Gene Panel estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.6% over the period 2022-2030. Test Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.2% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Testing Services segment is readjusted to a revised 22.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $611 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR
The Gene Panel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$611 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 17% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- ArcherDX, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GATC Biotech AG
- GENEWIZ
- Illumina, Inc.
- Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Inc.
- Personalis, Inc.
- QIAGEN GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Gene Panel: A Prelude
Gene Panel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Gene Panel Methods
Gene Panel Analysis and the Exome Analysis
Evaluation of Gene Panel
Cancer Gene Panels
Multi-Gene Panel Testing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
