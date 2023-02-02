Great Plains Communications Adds 2 Gig Symmetrical Fiber Internet Speeds to Its Extensive List of Fiber Product Offerings

Blair, Nebraska, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, has announced the addition of 2 Gig symmetrical fiber internet to their already extensive business and residential product suite in the following 10 Nebraska and Iowa communities:

Nebraska: Blair, Broken Bow, Elkhorn, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, McCook, North Bend, Valley and Wood River

Iowa: Council Bluffs

“Great Plains Communications continues to invest in our network and product suite to support the fast pace of technology, the current and future needs of our customers and the ongoing demand for more bandwidth,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “This is part of our dedication to building fiber-forward communities that are positioned for future growth.”

Great Plains Communications Fiber-Driven Products

Residential services: Symmetrical internet speeds up to 2 Gbps, GPC iTV streaming video, security, voice and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass

Symmetrical internet speeds up to 2 Gbps, GPC iTV streaming video, security, voice and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass Business services: Symmetrical internet with speeds up to 10 Gbps, managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, GPC Smarter Business Security, GPC Managed WiFi, multiple voice options, GPC Wireless backup LTE, SD WAN and Unified Communications

To sign up or learn more, visit gpcom.com/fibernow for residential customers or gpcom.com/enterprise for business customers.

Questions? Call the Great Plains Communications Customer Response Center at 888.343.8014 for residential customers and 833.341.2324 for business customers.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed Internet, Ethernet, video, GPC Cloud Connect, SD Wan and hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 16,500+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.