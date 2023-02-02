DIOS AU33 Lithium property & pegmatites, James Bay, Quebec

MONTREAL, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. wholly-owned AU33 property, south of Dios’ Lithium33, covers a further 143 high potential lithium claims for 76.5 sq.km adjacent to Critical Elements Corp. property hosting advanced Pivert-Rose lithium and tantalum deposit.



Within Lower Eastmain Greenstone-belt, Dios’ AU33 claims cover favourable sections of folded Anatacau volcanics at the margins of large Mitsumis differentiated felsic pluton, which includes:

dominant magnetic tonalite suite with irregular pegmatitic granodiorite pockets/lenses; granodiorite suite with frequent sub-horizontal injections.

On adjacent Pivert-Rose property to the south, several east-west spodumene-lepidolite-tantalite-beryl (Pivert-Rose-JR) bearing pegmatite dykes, 10-20m wide, injected the Mitsumis pluton near the western margin of a granite. The Rose deposit has resources estimate at 26.3Mt @ 0.87% Li2O & 138 ppm Ta2O5 (InnovExplo, 2022).

Within Dios’ AU33/Lithium33 projects, in James Bay prolific lithium region of central Quebec, four (4) main lithium target-areas were defined from Dios’ geoscientific data:

Lithium Lake sediments anomalies clustered along Eastmain River west of EM-1; Lithium Lake sediments anomalies clustered in the LeCaron pluton north of EM-1; Regional fold-nose of Anatacau volcanics located west-southwest of EM-1; Southern flank of the volcanics enclosed within the Mitsumis.



Most targets are located up-ice of larger regional Lithium-Rubidium-Cesium (lake sediments & glacial tills) dispersal train.

Field work is planned on Au33-Lithium33 in the vicinities of EM-1 hydropower facilities. H. Desbiens M.Sc. P. Geo, Dios’ V.P., 43-101 Qualified Person, reviewed this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, P. Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP

President

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com