China Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Report 2022: Export Analysis 2018-2022, Major Sources 2018-2022, & Outlook 2023-2032

With the gradual expansion of the global commercial vehicle market and rapid growth in the field of new energy commercial vehicles, the market demand for commercial vehicle tires has been increasing. China is the world's leading producer and exporter of commercial vehicle tires, exporting a large number of commercial vehicles tires every year.



In 2021, China exported 106,678,700 commercial vehicle tires (referring to new pneumatic rubber tire covers, the same below), up 15.03% year-on-year, imports of US$8.015 billion, up 21.46% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China exported 9,274,700 commercial vehicle tires, up 6.52% year-on-year, with imports of US$7.756 billion, an increase of growth of 20.17%.



The publisher's analysis, from 2018 to October 2022, the average price of China's commercial vehicle tires export generally shows a change trend of first decrease and then increase. In 2018-2020, the average price of China's commercial vehicle tires export fell continuously from US$85.52 per piece in 2018 to US$71.15 per piece in 2020. From 2020 to October 2022, the average price of China's commercial vehicle tires continued to grow, and the average export price of China's commercial vehicle tires from January to October 2022 was US$83.63 per piece, an increase of 12.82% year-on-year.



In 2021, China exported commercial vehicle tires to more than two hundred countries and regions. Among them, by export volume, The publisher's analysis, the United States, Mexico, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Canada, the Philippines, the Russian Federation and Iraq are China's main commercial vehicle tire exports to.

The United States is China's largest commercial vehicle tire exports. In 2021, China exported 16,919,200 commercial vehicle tires to the United States, accounting for 15.86% of the total exports of commercial vehicle tires with an export value of US$626 million, accounting for 7.81% of the total value.



China is the world's largest producer and exporter of tires. With the development of various industries such as global logistics, passenger transportation and industry, The publisher expects that China's commercial vehicle tire exports are expected to continue to grow from 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Market?

Which Segment of China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Analysis

1.1 Scale of China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Exports

1.1.1. China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Volume

1.1.2. China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Value

1.1.3. China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Price

1.2 China's Main Export Destinations of Commercial Vehicle Tires

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value



2. 2018-2022 China Radial Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Analysis

2.1. Radial Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Volume

2.2. Radial Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Volume

2.3. Radial Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Price

2.4 Analysis of Various Types of Radial Commercial Vehicle Tires Exports

2.4.1. Exports of Radial Commercial Vehicle Tires by Type

2.4.2. Exports of Various Types of Radial Commercial Vehicle Tires

2.4.3. Export Price of Various Types of Radial Commercial Vehicle Tires

2.5 Radial Commercial Vehicle Tires Export Destination

2.5.1 By Export Volume

2.5.2. By Export Value



3. 2018-2022 China Diagonal Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Analysis

3.1. Export Volume of Diagonal Commercial Vehicle Tires

3.2. Export Value of Diagonal Commercial Vehicle Tires

3.3. Export Price of Diagonal Commercial Vehicle Tires

3.4 Export Analysis of All Kinds of Diagonal Commercial Vehicle Tires

3.4.1 Export Volume of All Kinds of Diagonal Commercial Vehicle Tires

3.4.2. Export Value of Various Types of Diagonal Commercial Vehicle Tires

3.4.3. Export Price of All Types of Diagonal Commercial Vehicle Tires

3.5. Export Destinations of Diagonal Commercial Vehicle Tires

3.5.1. By Export Volume

3.5.2. By Export Value



4. 2018-2022 China Commercial Vehicle Tires Main Export Destinations Analysis

4.1. United States

4.2. Mexico

4.3. Australia

4.4. UAE

4.5. Saudi Arabia

4.6. Other Export Destinations



5. 2023-2032 China's Export Outlook for Commercial Vehicle Tires

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Exports

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2. unfavorable Factors

5.2 China's Commercial Vehicle Tire Export Forecast 2023-2032

5.2.1 Export Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

5.2.3. Major Export Types of Commercial Vehicle Tires Forecast



