RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group, Nissan & Mitsubishi Motors will hold a joint conference on February 6th in London

English French

Renault Group, Nissan & Mitsubishi Motors will hold a joint conference on February 6th in London

Paris, Tokyo, Yokohama – February 2nd, 2023

Further to their statement made on January 30th, Renault Group, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announce that they plan to hold a joint conference in London on Monday February 6th, 2023 at 8.30 (London time).

The conference will be live streamed.

The members of the Alliance will present during this conference the agreements defining the new foundations for their partnership (subject to the prior approval of their respective boards of directors).

***

MEDIA CONTACTS

Renault Group







Frederic Texier

Tel.: +33.6.10.78.49.20

frederic.texier@renault.com







Rie Yamane

Tel.: +33.6.03.16.35.20

rie.yamane@renault.com







Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.







Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose

Tel.: +81 (0)45-523-5552

nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp Mitsubishi Motors







Naoko Koike

Media.contact@mitsubishi-motors.com







Tetsuji Inoue

tetsuji.inoue@mitsubishi-motors.com









INVESTOR RELATIONS









Renault Group







Philippine de Schonen

+33 6 13 45 68 39

philippine.de-schonen@renault.com











Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.







Tak Ishikawa or Tomoko Shimizu

Tel.: +81 (0)45-523-5520

n issan_ir@mail.nissan.co.jp





Attachment