RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group, Nissan & Mitsubishi Motors will hold a joint conference on February 6th in London

Renault Group, Nissan & Mitsubishi Motors will hold a joint conference on February 6th in London
Paris, Tokyo, Yokohama – February 2nd, 2023
Further to their statement made on January 30th, Renault Group, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announce that they plan to hold a joint conference in London on Monday February 6th, 2023 at 8.30 (London time).
The conference will be live streamed.
The members of the Alliance will present during this conference the agreements defining the new foundations for their partnership (subject to the prior approval of their respective boards of directors).
***
MEDIA CONTACTS
|Renault Group
Frederic Texier
Tel.: +33.6.10.78.49.20
frederic.texier@renault.com
Rie Yamane
Tel.: +33.6.03.16.35.20
rie.yamane@renault.com
|Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
Tel.: +81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp
|Mitsubishi Motors
Naoko Koike
Media.contact@mitsubishi-motors.com
Tetsuji Inoue
tetsuji.inoue@mitsubishi-motors.com
|INVESTOR RELATIONS
|
Renault Group
Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com
|
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Tak Ishikawa or Tomoko Shimizu
Tel.: +81 (0)45-523-5520
nissan_ir@mail.nissan.co.jp
