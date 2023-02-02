RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group, Nissan & Mitsubishi Motors will hold a joint conference on February 6th in London

| Source: RENAULT RENAULT

Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE

Renault Group, Nissan & Mitsubishi Motors will hold a joint conference on February 6th in London

Paris, Tokyo, Yokohama – February 2nd, 2023

Further to their statement made on January 30th, Renault Group, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announce that they plan to hold a joint conference in London on Monday February 6th, 2023 at 8.30 (London time).
The conference will be live streamed.

The members of the Alliance will present during this conference the agreements defining the new foundations for their partnership (subject to the prior approval of their respective boards of directors).

***

MEDIA CONTACTS

Renault Group

 

Frederic Texier
Tel.: +33.6.10.78.49.20
frederic.texier@renault.com

 

Rie Yamane
Tel.: +33.6.03.16.35.20
rie.yamane@renault.com

 

 		Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

 

Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
Tel.: +81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp		Mitsubishi Motors

 

Naoko Koike
Media.contact@mitsubishi-motors.com

 

Tetsuji Inoue
tetsuji.inoue@mitsubishi-motors.com

 


INVESTOR RELATIONS 


 

Renault Group

 

Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

 

 		 

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

 

Tak Ishikawa or Tomoko Shimizu
Tel.: +81 (0)45-523-5520
nissan_ir@mail.nissan.co.jp

 		 
   

Attachment


Attachments

20230202_Alliance announcement_EN