Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 42.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Exon Skipping, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 48.6% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Steroid Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 32% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $312.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 40% CAGR



The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$312.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 40% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.3% and 35.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- Acceleron Pharma, Inc.

- Akashi Therapeutics, Inc.

- BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- Eli Lilly and Company

- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

- Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.

- Pfizer, Inc.

- PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

- Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Drugs Market To Exhibit

Strong Growth

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Market Dynamics

Treatment Overview and Recent Developments

Steroids used for the Treatment of DMD

Translarna Exhibits Positive Result in Children with DMD

Clinical Trials Depict Emflaza Preserves Motor Function Better

than Corticosteroids

Trial Shows Golodirsen Increases Dystrophin Production in DMD

Patients

Casimersen and Golodirsen Exhibits Positive Results in

Sarepta’s ESSENCE study

EXONDYS 51® Drug Details

FDA Approves Corticosteroid Emflaza for Treating DMD Patients



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pipeline Analysis

Drug Price Details: Exondys51

Sarepta’s DMD Gene Therapy Trial Update



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy Drugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mutation Suppression by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Mutation Suppression by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Exon

Skipping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Exon Skipping by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steroid Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Steroid Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Exon Skipping,

Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exon Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression

and Other Segments for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Exon Skipping,

Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exon Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression

and Other Segments for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Exon Skipping,

Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exon Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression

and Other Segments for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Exon Skipping,

Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: China 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exon Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression

and Other Segments for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Irish Boys with nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy

(nmDMD) Gains Access to Key, Life-Supporting Drug

CHMP Rejects Exondys 51 in Europe

Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy Drugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Exon Skipping,

Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exon Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression

and Other Segments for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Exon Skipping,

Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: France 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exon Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression

and Other Segments for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Exon Skipping,

Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exon Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression

and Other Segments for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Exon Skipping,

Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exon Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression

and Other Segments for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Exon Skipping,

Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: UK 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Drugs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exon

Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other

Segments for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Exon

Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne

Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Exon Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation

Suppression and Other Segments for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E) 1

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Exon

Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exon Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression

and Other Segments for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Exon

Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation Suppression and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Duchenne

Muscular Dystrophy Drugs by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Exon Skipping, Steroid Therapy, Mutation

Suppression and Other Segments for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

