Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 42.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Exon Skipping, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 48.6% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Steroid Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 32% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $312.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 40% CAGR
The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$312.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 40% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.3% and 35.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Acceleron Pharma, Inc.
- Akashi Therapeutics, Inc.
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.
- Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.
- Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Drugs Market To Exhibit
Strong Growth
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Market Dynamics
Treatment Overview and Recent Developments
Steroids used for the Treatment of DMD
Translarna Exhibits Positive Result in Children with DMD
Clinical Trials Depict Emflaza Preserves Motor Function Better
than Corticosteroids
Trial Shows Golodirsen Increases Dystrophin Production in DMD
Patients
Casimersen and Golodirsen Exhibits Positive Results in
Sarepta’s ESSENCE study
EXONDYS 51® Drug Details
FDA Approves Corticosteroid Emflaza for Treating DMD Patients
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pipeline Analysis
Drug Price Details: Exondys51
Sarepta’s DMD Gene Therapy Trial Update
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
