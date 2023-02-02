China Laser Import Industry Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Major Sources 2018-2022, & Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Laser Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the development of global intelligence, the demand for lasers in the fields of smart devices, consumer electronics and new energy is growing, while the scale of emerging applications in medical aesthetics continues to expand, driving the market size of lasers to maintain steady growth.



According to the different light-emitting media, lasers can be divided into solid lasers, gas lasers, fiber lasers, semiconductor lasers (commonly known as laser diodes) and chemical liquid lasers. According to the publisher's analysis, China needs to import a large number of lasers every year.



In 2021, China imported 179 million lasers (excluding laser diodes, the same below), up 2.76% year-on-year, with an import value of US$ 3.214 billion, down 11.80% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China imported 0.86 billion lasers, down 46.42% year-on-year, with an import value of US$ 2.044 billion, down 26.26% year-on-year.



In 2018-2021, the average price of China's laser imports fell continuously. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2018, the average price of China's laser imports was US$26.66 each, and in 2021, the average price of China's laser imports fell to US$17.95 each. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's laser imports was US$23.78 each, up 37.62% year-on-year.



In 2021, China imported lasers from a total of 63 countries and regions. The publisher's analysis shows that by import volume, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, Japan and Thailand are the main sources of laser imports into China. South Korea is China's largest source of laser imports. In 2021, China imported 0.96 billion lasers from South Korea, accounting for 53.79% of total laser imports in that year, with an import value of US$1.295 billion, or 40.28% of the total import value.



With the development of industrial automation, Internet of Things, medical and other industries, the demand for lasers in the Chinese market is on the rise, and the import of lasers in China is expected to continue to rise from 2023-2032.



1. 2018-2022 China's Laser Import Analysis

1.1. China's Laser Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Laser Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Laser Import Value

1.1.3. China's Laser Import Price

1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Lasers in China

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Lasers in China

1.2. China's Main Import Sources of Lasers

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. 2018-2022 China Solid Laser Import Analysis

2.1. Solid Laser Import Volume

2.2. Solid Laser Import Value

2.3. Solid Laser Import Price

2.4 Import Dependence of Solid Lasers

2.5. Import Sources of Solid Lasers

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Gas Laser Import Analysis

3.1. Import Volume of Gas Lasers

3.2. Import Value of Gas Lasers

3.3. Import Price of Gas Lasers

3.4 Import Dependence of Gas Lasers

3.5 Import Sources of Gas Lasers

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China Fiber Laser Import Analysis

4.1. Import Volume of Fiber Laser

4.2. Import Value of Fiber Laser

4.3. Import Price of Fiber Laser

4.4 Import Dependence of Fiber Laser

4.5 Import Sources of Fiber Lasers

4.5.1. By Import Volume

4.5.2. By Import Value



5. 2018-2022 China Chemical Liquid Laser Import Analysis

5.1. Import Volume of Chemical Liquid Lasers

5.2. Import Value of Chemical Liquid Lasers

5.3. Import Price of Chemical Liquid Laser

5.4 Import Dependence of Chemical Liquid Lasers

5.5 Import Sources of Chemical Liquid Lasers

5.5.1. By Import Volume

5.5.2. By Import Value



6. 2018-2022 China Other Lasers Import Analysis

6.1. Other Lasers Import Volume

6.2. Other Lasers Import Value

6.3. Other Lasers Import Price

6.4 Import Dependence of Other Lasers

6.5 Source of Other Lasers Imports

6.5.1. By Import Volume

6.5.2. By Import Value



7. 2018-2022 China Laser Major Import Sources Analysis

7.1. Korea Laser Import Analysis

7.2. China Taiwan Laser Import Analysis

7.3. Germany Laser Import Analysis

7.4. Japan Laser Import Analysis

7.5 Thailand Laser Import Analysis

7.6. Other Laser Import Analysis



8. 2023-2032 China's Import Laser Outlook

8.1 Factors Affecting China's Laser Imports

8.1.1 Favorable Factors

8.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

8.2. China's Laser Import Forecast, 2023-2032

8.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

8.2.2. Forecast of Main Import Sources

8.2.3. Major Imported Laser Types Forecast



