AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2023

AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated and investors related information for the year 2023 on the following dates:
15 02 2023 Revenue and clients for January period
27 02 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2022 (rescheduled from 08 02 2023)
15 03 2023 Revenue and clients for February period
14 04 2023 Revenue and clients for March period
Till 28 04 2023 Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders
15 05 2023 Revenue and clients for April period
30 05 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months of 2023
15 06 2023 Revenue and clients for May period
14 07 2023 Revenue and clients for June period
14 08 2023 Revenue and clients for July period
29 08 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2023
15 09 2023 Revenue and clients for August period
13 10 2023 Revenue and clients for September period
15 11 2023 Revenue and clients for October period
28 11 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2023
15 12 2023 Revenue and clients for November period
15 01 2024 Revenue and clients for December period
28 02 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2023
CFO
Arūnas Žilys
arunas.zilys@novaturas.lt
+370 615 88259