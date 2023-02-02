AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2023

English Lithuanian

AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated and investors related information for the year 2023 on the following dates:







15 02 2023 Revenue and clients for January period

27 02 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2022 (rescheduled from 08 02 2023)

15 03 2023 Revenue and clients for February period

14 04 2023 Revenue and clients for March period

Till 28 04 2023 Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders

15 05 2023 Revenue and clients for April period

30 05 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months of 2023

15 06 2023 Revenue and clients for May period

14 07 2023 Revenue and clients for June period

14 08 2023 Revenue and clients for July period

29 08 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2023

15 09 2023 Revenue and clients for August period

13 10 2023 Revenue and clients for September period

15 11 2023 Revenue and clients for October period

28 11 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2023

15 12 2023 Revenue and clients for November period

15 01 2024 Revenue and clients for December period

28 02 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2023

CFO



Arūnas Žilys

arunas.zilys@novaturas.lt

+370 615 88259







