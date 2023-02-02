HOPSCOTCH GROUPE : Consolidated Turnover, Q4 and annual 2022

French English







Press Release

Paris, February 2, 2023

Quarterly Turnover section

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

Consolidated Turnover, Q4 2022

2022, a record year for all business expertise

HOPSCOTCH Groupe (Euronext FR0000065278), a communications consulting group and a major player in Digital, Public Relations, Influence and Events, today presented its turnover and gross margin, consolidated at 31 December 2022.

M€ (*) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4(*)



TOTAL Consolidated Turnover 2022

Consolidated Gross Margin 2022 45,3

16,7 63,5

21,5 52,6

19,9 85,5

28,3 246,9

86,4 Consolidated Turnover 2021

Consolidated Gross Margin 2021 24,8

11,4 31,6

14,5 36,6

14,9 61,7

26,3 154,6

67,1

(*) Unaudited data



The group's consolidated turnover at 31 December 2022 reached €246.9 million and the gross margin amounted to €86.4 million, record values, respectively rebounding by 59.7% and 28.8% compared to last year. The 2022 financial year saw the excellent recovery of the events business, which was already observed since the 4th quarter of 2021. All group's business expertises (Event, PR, digital and marketing) are continuing their constant organic growth for several years. Lastly, the group consolidated its gross margin by €2.4 million in the second half of the year, consequence of sports specialized companies’ acquisition in June 2022 and consolidated for the first time.

The group is reaping the rewards of its transformation during the covid years and is expressing its know-how in an innovative way, by mixing the best of digital and experiential. It asserts its unique position by being the only communication group capable of integrating all the communication expertise, mastered in-house. Particularly involved in the development of CSR best practices, Hopscotch has been awarded with the "EcoVadis Platinum" label. Finally, Hopscotch is present in 34 countries in North America, Europe and Asia. The group is actively pursuing its international strategy in the most dynamic regions, with negotiations to acquire a stake in Vero, a communications group with nearly 200 employees located in 6 countries in South-East Asia, as published on 17 January.

HOPSCOTCH Groupe will publish its consolidated annual results for 2022 on Thursday 30 March 2023, after the markets close.

________

Shareholder contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY – General Manager - Tel. (+33) 01 41 34 20 56 - pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com

Press contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE – Executive Board Assistant - Tel. (+33) 01 41 34 20 51 - jodiekc@hopscotchgroupe.com

________

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, directed by its founders and its managers, all guided by a business vision carried forward by the complementarity of expertise. The credo of HOPSCOTCH? “Global PR”, created around a unique mix of digital, event management, influence, public relations and marketing services.

HOPSCOTCH brings together, at its Paris Hub, in Lyon, in Lille and internationally more than 800 expert collaborators in all the communication skills: influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services…

Convinced that the value of an enterprise or organization resides in the care given to its capital of human relations, HOPSCOTCH structures its expertise around its own brand “Hopscotch” (Events / PR / Travel / Décideurs / Congrès / Luxe / Sport), and specialized agencies: heaven, Human to Human, Le Public Système Cinéma, Le Public Système PR, Sagarmatha and Sopexa.

HOPSCOTCH today has an integrated international network, with 34 offices spread over 5 continents, allowing a capacity for intervention anywhere in the world.

Quoted on Euronext Growth Paris (Code ISIN : ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), in 2021 the group represents a turnover of €153.7 million and a gross margin of €66.9 million.

Follow us : www.hopscotchgroupe.com et sur LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram @HOPSCOTCHgroupe

Attachment