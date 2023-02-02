Research Report on China's PVC Gloves Export Industry: Export Analysis 2018-2022, Major Destinations, Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's PVC Gloves Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the global economic development, the expansion of medical and health, food and electronics industries has promoted the PVC gloves market growth.



China is a major global producer and exporter of PVC gloves, exporting large quantities of PVC gloves every year. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China exported 54.587 billion pairs of PVC gloves, down 15.82% year-on-year, with an export value of US$3.637 billion, down 6.92% year-on-year.

From January to October 2022, China exported 34.894 billion pairs of PVC gloves, down 25.71% year-on-year, with an export value of US$1.055 billion, down 68.69% year-on-year. The main reason for the decline in China's PVC glove exports from 2021-2022 is the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.



In 2021, China exported PVC gloves to more than one hundred and seventy countries and regions worldwide. The publisher's analysisshows that by export volume, the United States, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the Russian Federation, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil and Italy are the main export destinations for China's PVC gloves.

Among them, the U.S. is the largest destination for China's PVC glove exports. 26.392 billion pairs of PVC gloves were exported from China to Indonesia in 2021, accounting for 48.35% of the total PVC glove exports that year with an export value of US$1.874 billion, or 51.53% of the total export value.



China is a major global producer and exporter of PVC gloves. China's PVC glove exports to grow in size from 2023-2032 as the global PVC glove market grows.



Topics covered:

China's PVC Gloves Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's PVC Gloves Export?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's PVC Gloves Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's PVC Gloves Export

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's PVC Gloves Export during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's PVC Gloves Export during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's PVC Gloves Export Market?

Which Segment of China's PVC Gloves Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's PVC Gloves Export?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China's PVC Gloves Export Analysis

1.1. China's PVC Gloves Export Scale

1.1.1. China's PVC Gloves Export Volume

1.1.2. China PVC Gloves Export Value

1.1.3. China PVC Gloves Export Price

1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of PVC Gloves

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value



2. 2018-2022 China Medical Grade PVC Gloves Export Analysis

2.1. Export Volume of Medical Grade PVC Gloves

2.2. Export Value of Medical Grade PVC Gloves

2.3. Export Price of Medical Grade PVC Gloves

2.4 Export Destinations of Medical Grade PVC Gloves

2.4.1. By Export Volume

2.4.2. By Export Value



3. 2018-2022 China Export Analysis of Non-Medical Grade PVC Gloves

3.1. Export Volume of Non-Medical Grade PVC Gloves

3.2. Export Value of Non-Medical Grade PVC Gloves

3.3. Export Price of Non-Medical Grade PVC Gloves

3.4 Export Destinations of Non-Medical Grade PVC Gloves

3.4.1. By Export Volume

3.4.2. By Export Value



4. 2018-2022 China PVC Gloves Major Export Destinations Analysis

4.1. United States

4.2. Japan

4.3. Saudi Arabia

4.4. Russian Federation

4.5. Canada

4.6. Other Export Destinations



5. China's PVC Gloves Export Outlook 2023-2032

5.1 Factors Affecting China's PVC Gloves Exports

5.1.1. Favorable Factors

5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

5.2. China's PVC Gloves Export Forecast 2023-2032

5.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

5.2.3. Major Export Types of PVC Gloves Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ud3fdz-report?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.