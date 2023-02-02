New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antifreeze Proteins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039953/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Antifreeze Proteins Market to Reach $30.4 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Antifreeze Proteins estimated at US$6.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.4 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 22% over the period 2022-2030. Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.2% CAGR and reach US$29.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.8% CAGR
The Antifreeze Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.
- Kaneka Corporation
- Protokinetix Inc.
- Sirona Biochem Corporation
- Unilever NV
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Antifreeze Proteins: An Insight
Type III Segment to Witness Highest CAGR
Cosmetics: The Fastest Growing End-Use Market for Antifreeze
Proteins
North America Holds the Largest Market Share
Antifreeze Proteins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advantages of Antifreeze Proteins Propels the Market Demand
Technological Improvements for Increasing Fish Farming to Drive
the Market
Huge R&D Capital Expenditure and Production Cost Limits the
Market Expansion
Market Consolidations: An Entry Barrier to New Players
Innovative Approach to Integrate Antifreeze Proteins in Novel
Procedures Spur Market Demand
With Application in Multiple Sectors, Antifreeze Proteins
Market to Witness Huge Growth
Commercial Applications of Antifreeze Proteins Boost Market Demand
Technological Breakthrough in Genome Editing Tools Supports
Market Growth
Rising E-Commerce Platforms Augurs Well for the Market
Lack of Skilled Professionals Slow Down the Market Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Antifreeze Proteins: An Introduction
Types of AFPs
Evolution: An Insight
History: A Look Back
Medical and Commercial Applications
Global Antifreeze Proteins (AFP) Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Leading Applications
Structural Characteristics of Antifreeze Proteins (AFP)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Fish by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Sources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Antifreeze Proteins Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Solid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Type
I by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Type I by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Type
III by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Type III by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Glycoprotein by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Glycoprotein
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Antifreeze Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fish and Other
Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid and Liquid
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze
Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type I, Type
III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fish and Other
Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid and Liquid
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze
Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type I, Type
III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Antifreeze Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fish and Other
Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid and Liquid
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze
Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type I, Type
III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Antifreeze Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fish and Other
Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid and Liquid
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze
Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: China 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type I, Type
III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Antifreeze Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fish and Other
Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid and Liquid
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze
Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type I, Type
III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Antifreeze Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: France 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fish and Other
Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: France 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid and Liquid
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze
Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: France 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type I, Type
III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Antifreeze Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 78: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fish and Other
Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid and Liquid
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze
Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type I, Type
III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fish and Other
Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid and Liquid
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze
Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type I, Type
III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Antifreeze Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: UK 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fish and Other
Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid and Liquid for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze
Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type I, Type
III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 102: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fish and Other
Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 107: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid and Liquid
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze
Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type I, Type
III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 110: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fish and Other
Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 114: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 115: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid and Liquid
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze
Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type I, Type
III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze
Proteins by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fish and Other Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 120: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food,
Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze
Proteins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical, Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze
Proteins by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solid and Liquid for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 124: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III,
Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze
Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type
I, Type III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Antifreeze Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze
Proteins by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fish and Other Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze
Proteins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical, Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 130: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Antifreeze Proteins by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 131: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze
Proteins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 133: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze
Proteins by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solid and Liquid for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Antifreeze Proteins by Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze
Glycoprotein and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze
Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type
I, Type III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein and Other Types for the
Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Antifreeze Proteins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 136: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Source - Fish and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 137: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fish and
Other Sources for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 138: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by End-Use - Medical, Food, Cosmetics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 139: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Antifreeze Proteins
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,
Food, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 140: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antifreeze Proteins by Form - Solid and Liquid - Independent
