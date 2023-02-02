New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antifreeze Proteins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039953/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Antifreeze Proteins Market to Reach $30.4 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Antifreeze Proteins estimated at US$6.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.4 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 22% over the period 2022-2030. Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.2% CAGR and reach US$29.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.8% CAGR



The Antifreeze Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

- Kaneka Corporation

- Protokinetix Inc.

- Sirona Biochem Corporation

- Unilever NV





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Antifreeze Proteins: An Insight

Type III Segment to Witness Highest CAGR

Cosmetics: The Fastest Growing End-Use Market for Antifreeze

Proteins

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

Antifreeze Proteins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advantages of Antifreeze Proteins Propels the Market Demand

Technological Improvements for Increasing Fish Farming to Drive

the Market

Huge R&D Capital Expenditure and Production Cost Limits the

Market Expansion

Market Consolidations: An Entry Barrier to New Players

Innovative Approach to Integrate Antifreeze Proteins in Novel

Procedures Spur Market Demand

With Application in Multiple Sectors, Antifreeze Proteins

Market to Witness Huge Growth

Commercial Applications of Antifreeze Proteins Boost Market Demand

Technological Breakthrough in Genome Editing Tools Supports

Market Growth

Rising E-Commerce Platforms Augurs Well for the Market

Lack of Skilled Professionals Slow Down the Market Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Antifreeze Proteins: An Introduction

Types of AFPs

Evolution: An Insight

History: A Look Back

Medical and Commercial Applications

Global Antifreeze Proteins (AFP) Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Leading Applications

Structural Characteristics of Antifreeze Proteins (AFP)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

