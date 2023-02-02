Research Report on China's Hearing Aid Export Industry, 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Hearing Aid Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The World Hearing Report, published by WHO in 2021, revealed that about 1.5 billion people worldwide are affected by hearing loss, with about 400 million of them having moderate or higher levels of hearing loss. As the global economy grows and healthcare costs rise, so do hearing aid sales worldwide.



China is a major global producer and exporter of hearing aids, exporting a large number of hearing aids every year. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China exported 15,058,700 hearing aids, up 28.49% year-on-year, with an export value of US$397 million, up 46.34% year-on-year.



In 2022, China's hearing aid exports did not achieve growth due to COVID-19. From January to October 2022, China exported 11,552,800 hearing aids, down 1.52% year-on-year, and the export value was US$316 million, down 2.82% year-on-year.



In 2021, China exported hearing aids to more than 110 countries and regions worldwide. The publisher's analysis shows that the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Japan, Malaysia, Greece, India, Chile, Hong Kong, China and Vietnam are the main export destinations for hearing aids in China by export volume. In 2021, China exported 3,297,000 hearing aids to the U.S., accounting for 21.89% of the total hearing aid exports and US$106 million, or 26.82% of the total export value.



China is a major global producer and exporter of hearing aids, and The publisher expects rising global sales of hearing aids from 2023-2032 to fuel growth in Chinese hearing aid exports.



Topics covered:

China's Hearing Aid Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Hearing Aid Export?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Hearing Aid Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Hearing Aid Export

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Hearing Aid Export during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Hearing Aid Export during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Hearing Aid Export Market?

Which Segment of China's Hearing Aid Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Hearing Aid Export?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China's Hearing Aid Export Analysis

1.1. China's Hearing Aid Export Scale

1.1.1. China's Hearing Aid Export Volume

1.1.2. China's Hearing Aid Export Value

1.1.3. China's Hearing Aid Export Price

1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Hearing Aids

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value



2. 2018-2022 China Body Worn Hearing Aids Export Analysis

2.1. Export Volume of Body Worn Hearing Aids

2.2. Export Value of Body Worn Hearing Aids

2.3. Export Price of Body Worn Hearing Aids

2.4 Export Destinations of Body Worn Hearing Aids

2.4.1. By Export Volume

2.4.2. By Export Value



3. 2018-2022 China Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aid Export Analysis

3.1. Export Volume of Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids

3.2. Export Value of Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids

3.3. Export Price of Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids

3.4 Export Destinations of Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids

3.4.1. By Export Volume

3.4.2. By Export Value



4. 2018-2022 China In-the-Ear Hearing Aid Export Analysis

4.1. In-the-Ear Hearing Aid Export Volume

4.2. In-the-Ear Hearing Aid Export Value

4.3. In-the-Ear Hearing Aid Export Price

4.4 In-the-Ear Hearing Aid Export Destinations

4.4.1. By Export Volume

4.4.2. By Export Value



5. 2018-2022 China Hearing Aids Major Export Destinations Analysis

5.1. United States

5.2. Netherlands

5.3. United Kingdom

5.4. Japan

5.5. Malaysia

5.6. Other Export Destinations



6. China's Export Outlook for Hearing Aids, 2023-2032

6.1 Factors Affecting China's Hearing Aid Exports

6.1.1 Favorable Factors

6.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

6.2. China's Hearing Aid Export Forecast, 2023-2032

6.2.1 Export Volume Forecast

6.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

6.2.3. Major Export Types of Hearing Aids Forecast



