China Valve Export Industry Report 2022: Export Analysis 2018-2022, Major Destinations, Outlook 2023-2032

From January to October 2022, China exported 4.519 billion sets of valves, down 6.49% year-on-year, with an export value of US$14.255 billion, up 10.38% year-on-year.

China is one of the world's major valve producers, occupying an important position in the global valve industry chain, China is also one of the world's major valve exporters.



In 2021, China exported 5.819 billion sets of valves (including pressure reducing valves, oleohydraulic transmission valves, pneumatic transmission valves, check valves, safety valves or relief valves, electromagnetic directional valves, other directional control valves, electronic expansion valves, other flow valves, other valves, and taps, corks and similar appliances), an increase of 16.26% year-on-year, and exports of US$15.988 billion, an increase of 28.19% year-on-year.

From 2018 to October 2022, the average price of China's valve exports in general showed a trend of change first decreasing and then increasing. In 2018-2020, the average price of China's valve exports fell continuously, and the average price of China's valve exports in 2020 was US$2.49 per set. From 2020 to October 2022, the average price of China's valve exports rose continuously, and in 2022 the average price of China's valve exports exceeded US$ 3 per set, reaching US$ 3.15 per set, an increase of 18.04% year-on-year.



The publisher's analysis, by export volume, in 2021, China's top three exported valve types are check valves, other valves and taps, cocks and similar appliances, and the export volume of the three accounted for 93.93% of the total export volume of valves in that year. The publisher's analysis, check valves are the largest valve type exported by China.

In 2021, China exported 2.471 billion sets of check valves, accounting for 42.47% of the total export volume. In 2021, China exported 2.471 billion sets of check valves, accounting for 42.47% of the total exports, with an export value of US$ 562 million, accounting for 3.52% of the total exports.



By export value, then the top three valve types exported by China in 2021 are other valves, taps, cocks and similar appliances and check valves. The publisher's analysis shows that other valves are the largest valve type exported by China. In 2021, China exported US$6.952 billion of other valves, accounting for 43.48% of the total export value and exported 2.057 billion sets, accounting for 35.35% of the total export volume.



From 2021-2022, China's valve exports to more than two hundred countries and regions in the world. With the transformation of China's valve industry from low-end valve manufacturing to mid- to high-end valve manufacturing, The publisher expects that China's valve exports are expected to continue to grow from 2023-2032.



Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China's Valve Export Analysis

1.1. China's Valve Export Scale

1.1.1. China's Valve Export Volume

1.1.2. China's Valve Export Value

1.1.3. China's Valve Export Price

1.2 China's Main Export Destinations of Valves

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value



2. 2018-2022 China Pressure Reducing Valve Export Analysis

2.1 Export Volume of Pressure Reducing Valve

2.2. Export Value of Pressure Reducing Valve

2.3 Export Price of Pressure Reducing Valve

2.4 Export Destinations of Pressure Reducing Valve

2.4.1. By Export Volume

2.4.2. By Export Value



3. 2018-2022 China Oleohydraulic Transmissions Valve Export Analysis

3.1. Oleohydraulic Transmissions Valve export volume

3.2. Oleohydraulic Transmissions Valve Export Value

3.3. Oleohydraulic Transmissions Valve Export Price

3.4. Oleohydraulic Transmissions Valve Export Destination

3.4.1. By Export Volume

3.4.2. By Export Value



4. 2018-2022 China Pneumatic Transmission Valve Export Analysis

4.1. Pneumatic Transmission Valve Export Volume

4.2. Pneumatic Transmission Valve Export Value

4.3. Pneumatic Transmission Valve Export Price

4.4 Pneumatic Transmission Valve Export Destinations

4.4.1. By Export Volume

4.4.2. By Export Value



5. 2018-2022 China Check Valve Export Analysis

5.1. Check Valve Export Volume

5.2. Check Valve Export Value

5.3. Check Valve Export Price

5.4 Check Valve Export Destinations

5.4.1. By Export Volume

5.4.2. By Export Value



6. 2018-2022 China Safety or Relief Valve Export Analysis

6.1. Safety or Relief Valve Export Volume

6.2. Safety or Relief Valve Export Value

6.3. Safety or Relief Valve Export Price

6.4 Safety or Relief Valve Export Destinations

6.4.1. By Export Volume

6.4.2. By Export Value



7. 2018-2022 China Electromagnetic Directional Valve Export Analysis

7.1. Electromagnetic Directional Valve Export Volume

7.2. Electromagnetic Directional Valve Export Value

7.3. Electromagnetic Directional Valve Export Price

7.4 Export Destinations of Electromagnetic Directional Valve

7.4.1. By Export Volume

7.4.2. By Export Value



8. 2018-2022 China Other Directional Control Valve Export Analysis

8.1. Other Directional Control Valves Export Volume

8.2. Other Directional Control Valve Export Volume

8.3. Other Directional Control Valve Export Price

8.4 Other Directional Control Valve Export Destinations

8.4.1. By Export Volume

8.4.2. By Export Value



9. 2018-2022 China Electronic Expansion Valve Export Analysis

9.1. Electronic Expansion Valve Export Volume

9.2. Electronic Expansion Valve Export Value

9.3. Electronic Expansion Valve Export Price

9.4. Electronic Expansion Valve Export Destinations

9.4.1. By Export Volume

9.4.2. By Export Value



10. 2018-2022 China Other Flow Valve Export Analysis

10.1. Other Flow Valve Export Volume

10.2. Other Flow Valve Export Value

10.3 Other Flow Valve Export Price

10.4 Other Flow Valve Export Destinations

10.4.1. By Export Volume

10.4.2. By Export Value



11. 2018-2022 China Other Valves Export Analysis

11.1. Other Valves Export Volume

11.2. Other Valves Export Value

11.3. Other Valves Export Price

11.4. Other Valves Export Destinations

11.4.1. By Export Volume

11.4.2. By Export Value



12. 2018-2022 China Export Analysis of Taps, Cocks and Similar Appliances

12.1. Export Volume of Taps, Cocks and Similar Appliances

12.2. Export Value of Taps, Cocks and Similar Appliances

12.3. Export Price of Taps, Cocks and Similar Appliances

12.4 Export Destinations of Taps, Cocks and Similar Appliances

12.4.1. By Export Volume

12.4.2. By Export Value



13. 2018-2022 China Valves Major Export Destinations Analysis

13.1. United States

13.2. Indonesia

13.3. India

13.4. Russian Federation

13.5. Germany

13.6. Other Export Destinations



14. 2023-2032 China's Export Valve Outlook

14.1. Factors Affecting China's Valve Exports

14.1.1. Favorable Factors

14.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

14.2. China's Valve Export Forecast, 2023-2032

14.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

14.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

14.2.3. Major Export Types of Valves Forecast



