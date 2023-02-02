New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Holographic Display Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956968/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Holographic Display Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Holographic Display estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.8% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Scanner segment is readjusted to a revised 31.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $414.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26% CAGR
The Holographic Display market in the U.S. is estimated at US$414.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.9% and 23.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Av Concepts, Inc.
- EON Reality, Inc.
- HoloxiCA Ltd.
- Konica Minolta, Inc.
- Musion Das Hologram Ltd.
- Provision Holding, Inc.
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Realview Imaging Ltd.
- ViewSonic Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956968/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Holographic Display - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Holographic Display Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lens
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Lens by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scanner by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Scanner by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Monitor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Monitor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro-Holographic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Electro-Holographic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Laser by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Piston by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Piston by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touchable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Touchable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Medical Imaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Signage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 8-Year Perspective for Digital Signage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Camera by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 8-Year Perspective for Camera by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Holographic Display Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Application - Medical Imaging, Digital
Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical, Industrial and
Consumer Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical,
Industrial and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Component - Lens, Scanner, Monitor and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lens,
Scanner, Monitor and Other Components for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Technology - Electro-Holographic, Laser,
Piston and Touchable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electro-Holographic, Laser, Piston and Touchable for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Vertical - Retail and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Application - Medical Imaging, Digital
Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical, Industrial and
Consumer Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical,
Industrial and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Component - Lens, Scanner, Monitor and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lens,
Scanner, Monitor and Other Components for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Technology - Electro-Holographic, Laser,
Piston and Touchable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electro-Holographic, Laser, Piston and Touchable for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Vertical - Retail and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Holographic Display Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Application - Medical Imaging, Digital
Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical, Industrial and
Consumer Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical,
Industrial and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Component - Lens, Scanner, Monitor and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lens,
Scanner, Monitor and Other Components for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Technology - Electro-Holographic, Laser,
Piston and Touchable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electro-Holographic, Laser, Piston and Touchable for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 60: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Vertical - Retail and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Holographic Display Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Application - Medical Imaging, Digital
Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical, Industrial and
Consumer Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical,
Industrial and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Component - Lens, Scanner, Monitor and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: China 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lens,
Scanner, Monitor and Other Components for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Technology - Electro-Holographic, Laser,
Piston and Touchable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electro-Holographic, Laser, Piston and Touchable for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Vertical - Retail and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Holographic Display Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Application - Medical Imaging, Digital
Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical, Industrial and
Consumer Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical,
Industrial and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Component - Lens, Scanner, Monitor and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lens,
Scanner, Monitor and Other Components for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Technology - Electro-Holographic, Laser,
Piston and Touchable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electro-Holographic, Laser, Piston and Touchable for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 78: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Vertical - Retail and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Holographic Display Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Application - Medical Imaging, Digital
Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical, Industrial and
Consumer Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical,
Industrial and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Component - Lens, Scanner, Monitor and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: France 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lens,
Scanner, Monitor and Other Components for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Technology - Electro-Holographic, Laser,
Piston and Touchable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electro-Holographic, Laser, Piston and Touchable for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Vertical - Retail and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Holographic Display Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Application - Medical Imaging, Digital
Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical, Industrial and
Consumer Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical,
Industrial and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Component - Lens, Scanner, Monitor and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lens,
Scanner, Monitor and Other Components for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Technology - Electro-Holographic, Laser,
Piston and Touchable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electro-Holographic, Laser, Piston and Touchable for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Vertical - Retail and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 96: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Application - Medical Imaging, Digital
Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical, Industrial and
Consumer Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical,
Industrial and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Component - Lens, Scanner, Monitor and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lens,
Scanner, Monitor and Other Components for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Technology - Electro-Holographic, Laser,
Piston and Touchable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electro-Holographic, Laser, Piston and Touchable for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 102: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Vertical - Retail and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Holographic Display Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Application - Medical Imaging, Digital
Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical, Industrial and
Consumer Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical,
Industrial and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Component - Lens, Scanner, Monitor and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lens,
Scanner, Monitor and Other Components for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Technology - Electro-Holographic, Laser,
Piston and Touchable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electro-Holographic, Laser, Piston and Touchable for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Display by Vertical - Retail and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 8-Year Perspective for Holographic Display by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail and
Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Holographic Display by Application - Medical
Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical,
Industrial and Consumer Electronics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Holographic
Display by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other
Applications, Medical, Industrial and Consumer Electronics for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 114: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Holographic Display by Component - Lens, Scanner,
Monitor and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Holographic
Display by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lens, Scanner, Monitor and Other Components for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Holographic Display by Technology -
Electro-Holographic, Laser, Piston and Touchable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Holographic
Display by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electro-Holographic, Laser, Piston and Touchable for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 118: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Holographic Display by Vertical - Retail and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Holographic
Display by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Holographic Display Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Holographic Display by Application - Medical Imaging,
Digital Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical,
Industrial and Consumer Electronics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Holographic
Display by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other
Applications, Medical, Industrial and Consumer Electronics for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Holographic Display by Component - Lens, Scanner, Monitor
and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Holographic
Display by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lens, Scanner, Monitor and Other Components for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Holographic Display by Technology - Electro-Holographic,
Laser, Piston and Touchable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 125: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Holographic
Display by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electro-Holographic, Laser, Piston and Touchable for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Holographic Display by Vertical - Retail and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Holographic
Display by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Holographic Display by Application - Medical Imaging,
Digital Signage, Camera, Other Applications, Medical,
Industrial and Consumer Electronics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Holographic
Display by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical Imaging, Digital Signage, Camera, Other
Applications, Medical, Industrial and Consumer Electronics for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 130: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Holographic Display by Component - Lens, Scanner, Monitor
and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Holographic
Display by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lens, Scanner, Monitor and Other Components for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 132: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Holographic Display by Technology - Electro-Holographic,
Laser, Piston and Touchable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956968/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Holographic Display Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Holographic Display Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956968/?utm_source=GNW