China Chicken Meat Import Industry Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Major Sources 2018-2022, & Outlook 2023-2032

China is one of the largest broiler breeding countries in the world and the demand for chicken meat in the Chinese market is on the rise. Since there is limited room for growth in China's local chicken meat production, China needs to import a large amount of chicken meat every year.



In 2021, China imported 1.5 million tons of chicken meat (including whole chickens, chicken cuts, wing of chicken, chicken claw, offal of chicken, the same below), down 4.2% year-on-year, with imports of US$3.5 billion, up 0.6% year-on-year. According to The publisher analysis, in the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 1.004 million tons of chicken meat, down 6.1% year-on-year, with imports of US$3.1 billion, up 24.5% year-on-year.



In 2018-2021, the average price of China's chicken meat imports is relatively stable, generally remaining in the price range of US$2.2-2.5 per kg. in 2022, the price of China's chicken meat imports rises to US$3.0 per kg, up 32.7% year-on-year.



In 2021, China imported chicken meat from a total of 10 countries. According to the publisher's analysis, the main sources of China's chicken meat imports by volume are Brazil, the United States, the Russian Federation, Thailand and Argentina, with chicken meat imports from these five countries accounting for more than 95% of total imports in that year.

Among them, Brazil is China's largest source of chicken meat imports. 2021, China imported 651,000 tons of chicken meat from Brazil, accounting for 44.5% of the total import volume and US$1.5 billion, accounting for 42.0% of the total import value.



The publisher analyzes that China's chicken meat imports are mainly frozen chicken meat. Among the various types of frozen chicken meat, frozen chicken claws, frozen chicken wings, frozen chicken pieces with bones and frozen chicken offal are the main types of imports.

Frozen chicken claws are the largest type of chicken meat imported into China. 674,000 tons of frozen chicken claws were imported into China in 2021, accounting for 46.1% of the total import volume and US$1.9 billion, accounting for 55.1% of the total import value.



China is one of the world's major chicken meat consumers, and chicken meat occupies an important position in the country's diet and consumption structure. The publisher forecasts that China's chicken meat imports are expected to continue to rise from 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

China's Chicken Meat Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Chicken Meat Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Chicken Meat Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Chicken Meat Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Chicken Meat Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Chicken Meat Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Chicken Meat Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Chicken Meat Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Chicken Meat Import?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China's Chicken Meat Import Analysis

1.1. China's Chicken Meat Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Chicken Meat Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Chicken Meat Import Value

1.1.3. China's Chicken Meat Import Price

1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Chicken Meat in China

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Chicken Meat in China

1.2. China's Main Import Sources of Chicken Meat

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. 2018-2022 China Frozen Chicken Claw Import Analysis

2.1. Frozen Chicken Claw Import Volume

2.2. Frozen Chicken Claw import volume

2.3 Frozen Chicken Claw Import Price

2.4 Import Dependence of Frozen Chicken Claw

2.5 Import Sources of Frozen Chicken Claws

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Frozen Chicken Wing

3.1. Frozen Chicken Wing Import Volume

3.2. Frozen Chicken Wing Import Value

3.3. Frozen Chicken Wing Import Price

3.4 Import Dependence of Frozen Chicken Wing

3.5 Import Sources of Frozen Chicken Wing

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Frozen Chicken Cuts

4.1. Frozen Chicken Cuts Import Volume

4.2. Frozen Chicken Cuts Import Value

4.3. Frozen Chicken Cuts Import Price

4.4 Import Dependence of Frozen Chicken Cuts

4.5. Import Types of Frozen Chicken Cuts

4.6 Import Sources of Frozen Chicken Cuts

4.6.1. By Import Volume

4.6.2. By Import Value



5. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Frozen Chicken Offal

5.1 Frozen Chicken Offal Import Volume

5.2 Frozen Chicken Offal Import Value

5.3 Frozen Chicken Offal Import Price

5.4 Import Dependence of Frozen Chicken Offal

5.5 Import Sources of Frozen Chicken Offal

5.5.1. By Import Volume

5.5.2. By Import Value



6. 2018-2022 China Frozen Whole Chicken Import Analysis

6.1. Frozen Whole Chicken Import Volume

6.2. Frozen Whole Chicken Import Value

6.3 Frozen Whole Chicken Import Price

6.4 Import Dependence of Frozen Whole Chicken

6.5 Import Sources of Frozen Whole Chicken



7. 2018-2022 Analysis of the Main Import Sources of Chicken Meat in China

7.1. Brazil Chicken Meat Import Analysis

7.2. United States Chicken Meat Import Analysis

7.3 Russia Chicken Meat Import Analysis

7.4. Thailand Chicken Meat Import Analysis

7.5 Argentina Chicken Meat Import Analysis

7.6 Other Chicken Meat Import Analysis



8. 2023-2032 China's Import Chicken Meat Outlook

8.1 Factors Affecting China's Chicken Meat Imports

8.1.1 Favorable Factors

8.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

8.2. China's Chicken Meat Import Forecast, 2023-2032

8.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

8.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

8.2.3. Major Imported Chicken Meat Types Forecast



