Microprinting Market is Anticipated to Record a 5.9% CAGR Through 2033, Due to Increased Efforts to Identify and Stop Fraudulent Activity | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global microprinting market size is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033, from an estimated US$ 778.31 million in 2023. The predicted size of the global microprinting market in 2033 is US$ 1,380.74 million.



The Advancement of Microprinting Technology Ignites the Market Growth

Digital technology advances are increasingly being included in the core value-creation procedures of enterprises. Organizations from a variety of industry sectors are widely implementing microprinting.

It is anticipated that key elements such as banking sector laws and regulations, the launch of novel products, growing e-commerce, and rising demand for anti-counterfeiting products may experience significant growth. The development of microprinting technology and the rising need for low-cost printing technology are important drivers of the market's expansion.

Microprinting Market May Experience Sluggish Expansion Owing to Rising Digitization

The widespread use and adoption of digitalization techniques, the decision to save sensitive data digitally rather than on paper, problems with heat settings in micro printers, and other reasons could slow the market's expansion.

The microprinting market growth would be constrained by the growing digitization. In light of how developed the global market is, it is challenging for new competitors to succeed.

Owing to the Presence of Banks and Financial Institutions, Asia Pacific Leads the Market

Due to the prevalence of numerous banks and financial institutions, governmental organizations, and corporate businesses, Asia Pacific dominates the microprinting market. When creating banknotes and cheque books, the banking and finance industries in China, Japan, and India largely utilize microprinting technology.

The market for microprinting is expanding as the technology becomes more widely used in developed nations. The introduction of counterfeit money and rising instances of fraud are additional elements that support the market expansion.

Key Takeaways

With a revenue share of 60% throughout the anticipated period, the monochrome segment in the type category commanded the market.

During the projected period, it is expected that the color segment in the type category would expand at a sizable CAGR.

Between 2023 and 2033, the paper segment is expected to register a 46% revenue share in the Substrate Type category.

Over the projected period, the metal segment in the Substrate Type category is anticipated to expand with a sizable CAGR.

The market is projected to be dominated by the magnetic inks category within the ink type category, which is anticipated to register a market share of more than 33% between 2023 and 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033, the ink type category's UV invisible inks segment is expected to experience a quicker CAGR growth.

In the print type category, the single-sided market segment is anticipated to rule, contributing a tremendous market share of over 66% during the forecast period.

Between 2023 and 2033, the labels application segment is expected to lead the market with a revenue share of almost 24%.

Competitive Landscape

A lot of companies are emphasizing organic growth activities, such as new product releases, product approvals, and other things like patents and events. Various inorganic growth strategies seen in the market include acquisitions, alliances, and partnerships.

Participants in the market have been able to grow their clientele and revenue thanks to these measures. With the increasing demand for microprinting on the worldwide market, market players in the microprinting industry can anticipate profitable growth possibilities in the future.

Canon, Inc., Videojet Technologies, Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Zebra Technologies Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Ricoh Company, Ltd, Brady Corporation, Xeikon N.V., Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, and Matica Technologies Group S.A. are a few of the leading firms mentioned in the research.

Recent Development

Acquisition





The primary global provider of printing solutions for MicroText markings is Xerox. It looks for acquisitions in certain growth areas to enhance portfolio blend and increase benefit.

To expand its business channels with multi-brand office arrangement vendors and improve its position in the Microprinting Market, Global Imaging Systems (GIS), a division of Xerox, purchased MT Business Technologies (US). Acquisitions are made by the organization as part of its growth strategy to increase distribution in underserved markets.

Launch





Manufacturers of physical access control systems (PACS) and its security integrator channels now have access to a card printer family from Matica Technologies AG.

Key Segments

By Type:

Monochrome

Color

By Ink Type:

Micro-Embossing

Special Inks

Magnetic Inks

UV Invisible Inks

Infrared Ink Markings





By Print Type:

Single-sided

Double-sided

By Application:

Currency

Stamps

Bank Checks

Labels

ID and Payment Cards

Documents

Others





By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

The Middle East & Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Microprinting market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

