China Polysilicon Import Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Major Sources 2018-2022, & Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Polysilicon Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Polysilicon is an industrial material made of purified industrial silicon containing more than 99.99% silicon, which can be divided into Metallurgical Grade Polysilicon, Solar Grade Polysilicon and Electronic Grade Polysilicon according to its purity. China is one of the world's major polysilicon producers, but still needs to import a large amount of polysilicon every year.



In 2021, China's polysilicon imports reached 114,000 tons, up 13.3% year-on-year, and the import value was US$2.04 billion, up 113.9%. In the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 64,000 tons of polysilicon, down 29.0% year-on-year, and the import value was US$1.87 billion, up 30.2% year-on-year.



The publisher analysis shows that from 2018 to 2022, the import price of polysilicon generally shows a trend of decreasing before increasing. 2019 China's average polysilicon import price is US$8.7 per kg, down 39.0% year-on-year. 2020 to 2022, China's average polysilicon import price increases continuously. 2021 China's average polysilicon import price is US$17.9 per kg, up 88.8% year-on-year. The average price of Chinese polysilicon imports in the first three quarters of 2022 is US$29.1 per kg, an increase of 83.4% year-on-year.



In 2021, China imports polysilicon from 13 countries and regions. The publisher analysis, by import volume, China's main sources of polysilicon imports are Germany, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, China and the United States. Among them, Germany is China's largest source of polysilicon imports. 2021, China imports 51,000 tons of polysilicon from Germany, accounting for 44.9% of the total import volume, and US$980 million, accounting for 47.9% of the total import value.



China is the world's leading consumer and importer of polysilicon. The publisher expects that polysilicon, a basic material for the electronics industry and solar photovoltaic industry, will continue to rise in the Chinese market, and that China's polysilicon imports are also expected to rise in 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

China's Polysilicon Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Polysilicon Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Polysilicon Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Polysilicon Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Polysilicon Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Polysilicon Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Polysilicon Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Polysilicon Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Polysilicon Import?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China Polysilicon Import Analysis

1.1. China's Polysilicon Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Polysilicon Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Polysilicon Import Value

1.1.3. China Polysilicon Import Price

1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Polysilicon in China

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Polysilicon in China

1.2. China's Main Sources of Polysilicon Imports

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. 2018-2022 China Metallurgical Grade Polysilicon Import Analysis

2.1 Metallurgical Grade Polysilicon Import Volume

2.2. Metallurgical Grade Polysilicon Import Value

2.3. Metallurgical Grade Polysilicon Import Price

2.4 Import Dependence of Metallurgical Grade Polysilicon

2.5 Import Sources of Metallurgical Grade Polysilicon

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Solar Grade Polysilicon Import Analysis

3.1. Solar Grade Polysilicon Import Volume

3.2. Solar Grade Polysilicon Import Value

3.3. Solar Grade Polysilicon Import Price

3.4. Solar Grade Polysilicon Import Dependence

3.5 Solar Grade Polysilicon Import Sources

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China Electronic Grade Polysilicon Import Analysis

4.1. Electronic Grade Polysilicon Import Volume

4.2. Electronic Grade Polysilicon Import Value

4.3. Electronic Grade Polysilicon Import Price

4.4. Import Dependence of Electronic Grade Polysilicon

4.5 Import Sources of Electronic Grade Polysilicon

4.5.1. By Import Volume

4.5.2. By Import Value



5. 2018-2022 China Polysilicon Major Import Sources Analysis

5.1. Germany Polysilicon Import Analysis

5.2. Malaysia Polysilicon Import Analysis

5.3. Japan Polysilicon Import Analysis

5.4 China Taiwan Polysilicon Import Analysis

5.5 U.S. Polysilicon Import Analysis

5.6. Other Polysilicon Import Analysis



6. 2023-2032 China's Import Polysilicon Outlook

6.1 Factors Affecting China's Polysilicon Imports

6.1.1 Favorable Factors

6.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

6.2. China's Polysilicon Import Forecast, 2023-2032

6.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

6.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

6.2.3. Major Imported Polysilicon Types Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsx03i-report?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.