Mediawire: Self-Serve Platform Mediawire Revolutionises Press Release and Content Distribution Ecosystem in India

Empowering individuals and organisations with real-time publishing and distribution of content makes Mediawire a powerful platform in the news and publishing industry. Here’s how the success story unfolds…

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital teams and content creators that have built Mediawire, successfully connect the online publishing ecosystem to a content distribution network. Mediawire provides content creation and distribution, online press release distribution and amplification services in India. This user-friendly, self-serve publishing platform supporting multiple regional Indian languages connects content creators to news portals, lifestyle sites and other niche web portals enabling direct communication with audiences. You can create and publish your brand communication in a few simple steps. This trustworthy, user-friendly, digital platform - Mediawire comes from the Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd with the Times of India legacy and offers direct publishing on Times group news portals and other premium publishers in India.

TECH THAT ENABLES:

In the digital publishing space, news and content are published real-time. An organisation can post updates and important announcements on their social media platform at all hours of the day, which is why it is important to have a wire service that can distribute your press release to digital publishers in the shortest possible time. Mediawire can facilitate shortest time to publish your content. What is extraordinary is that Mediawire offers equal opportunity to individuals and organisations to publish blogs, articles, press releases, corporate announcements, and other important communication real-time.

WHAT IS SELF-SERVE?

Imagine if you could take the shortest time to publish, you could do wonders with instant engagement and higher audience reach. This is indeed possible by a self-serve platform. Content can now be directly delivered to your consumers, vendors and stakeholders through online articles, graphics, videos, audio podcasts, downloadable surveys etc. A press release or branded article, namely content that comes under non-news category can be published real-time with appropriate disclaimers on news publishing websites. With a self-serve multimedia publishing platform, a paid press release distribution service can be highly effective to enhance the reach of your blogpost or article.

THE SCOPE IS IMMENSE & SO IS THE SUCCESS STORY:

Guaranteed publishing of articles across India’s most premium digital platforms to consumers, investors, and stakeholders in your own words offers an unparalleled advantage. You save time and are assured of complete control on your content. This unique feature from the Mediawire platform allows your content to be free of any contextual changes or errors arising out of third party editing or handling of your important communication. The platform ensures a guaranteed release on the chosen sites and prevents brand stories from falling through the cracks or getting dropped from publishing.

CONTENT MARKETING

You can make your content publishing through Mediawire accountable and trackable, insert utm trackers and hyperlinks in your articles. Whatever your organisation’s content need may be: brand launches, press conference coverage, or announcements such as mergers, acquisitions, awards and recognitions, annual or quarterly results, company AGM report or CEO speak. webinars, podcasts, corporate social responsibility led activities etc Mediawire offers relevant publishing opportunities.

Make your content marketing more engaging by adding

Infographics, slideshows with images, videos (including YouTube video links), audio podcasts, social media posts (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) etc

Hyperlink various terms and phrases within the content.

Include your email, contact number, website information and enable readers to reach out to you.

Mediawire articles supports multimedia content publishing and multiple hyperlinks within the article, you can also embed youtube and other video links and social media posts in your articles.

CONTENT WRITING AND TRANSLATION

Digital content creation goes way beyond conventional writing practices. Online content is aimed at working towards generating leads for their organizations to grow their business. Content marketing lies at the heart of the organisation’s inbound strategy. The content creation process needs to be highly insightful and native to the region. Mediawire team of writers are highly experienced journalists across industries and languages. Mediawire provides content writing and translation services in 10 languages to ensure your communication has the desired impact.

SERVICES & PUBLISHER NETWORK:

Press release and content distribution; content creation and marketing with diverse content blogs by Mediawire set the tone for trends and interviews. Regional languages in India ensure greater penetration in the market, our Publisher Network spans 10+ languages across the various states of India. To get an understanding of how the published stories appeal to a wide readership and the placement of the articles on publisher platforms through the Mediawire service check out Published Stories.

If you want to reach out to your stakeholders in the largest growing economy of the world today which is likely to grow 7% in FY23, Mediawire gives you direct publishing on leading publishers in India. Mediawire is the only wire service that offers confirmed publishing on Times group news portals such as Times of India, Economic Times, timesnownews, navbharattimes, maharashtratimes, samayam(tamil,telugu,Malayalam), vijaykarnataka, eisamay, cricbuzz and other portals from the Times Of India group in India.

You can choose to publish on a variety of premium publishers in India outside the Times group in various categories such as business, news, lifestyle, entertainment, technology, industry or entrepreneurs. You can distribute your content or press release to your stakeholders in India through Mediawire.

Media Contacts:

Ms Saili Joshi

E: saili.joshi@timesgroup.com

W: https://www.mediawire.in/contact-us

