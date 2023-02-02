New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Greenhouse Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956880/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Greenhouse Films Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Greenhouse Films estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. LDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LLDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Greenhouse Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Eiffel SpA
- Essen Multipack Ltd.
- FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmbH
- Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.
- Grupo Armando Alvarez SA
- Plastika Kritis SA
- Polifilm Extrusion GmbH
- RKW SE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956880/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Greenhouse Cultivation - A Review
World Greenhouse Vegetable Statistics - 2019
Greenhouse Film Market Set to Witness Significant Growth
Greenhouse Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Global Population, Coupled with Increasing Food
Demand Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Greenhouse Film
Market
Growing Emphasis to Expand the Sluggish Agricultural
Productivity Acts as a Key Growth Driver for Greenhouse Film
Market
Growth in Greenhouse Protected Cultivation Area Offers
Significant Growth Opportunities
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Resin - The Largest Resin Type
Measures to Avoid Greenhouse Film Degradation
Technological Advancement in Greenhouse Films Provides
Significant Growth Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LDPE
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for LDPE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for LDPE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LLDPE
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for LLDPE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for LLDPE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EVA
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for EVA by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for EVA by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Resins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Greenhouse Films Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 80 -
150 Micron by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for 80 - 150 Micron by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for 80 - 150 Micron by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 150 -
200 Micron by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for 150 - 200 Micron by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for 150 - 200 Micron by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 200 Micron by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Above 200 Micron by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 200 Micron by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 4.5
Mtrs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for 4.5 Mtrs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for 4.5 Mtrs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5.5
Mtrs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for 5.5 Mtrs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for 5.5 Mtrs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 7
Mtrs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for 7 Mtrs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for 7 Mtrs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 9
Mtrs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for 9 Mtrs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for 9 Mtrs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Widths by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Widths by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Widths by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Greenhouse Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Resin - LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Resin -
LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and
Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200
Micron and Above 200 Micron - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Thickness -
80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 80 - 150
Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Width - 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs
and Other Widths - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Width -
4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by Width -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7
Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Resin - LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Resin -
LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LDPE, LLDPE,
EVA and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200
Micron and Above 200 Micron - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200
Micron Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 80 - 150
Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Width - 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs
and Other Widths - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Width -
4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5
Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Greenhouse Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Resin - LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Resin -
LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LDPE, LLDPE,
EVA and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200
Micron and Above 200 Micron - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200
Micron Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 80 - 150
Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Width - 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs
and Other Widths - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Width -
4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5
Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Greenhouse Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Resin - LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Resin -
LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LDPE, LLDPE,
EVA and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200
Micron and Above 200 Micron - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200
Micron Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 80 - 150
Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Width - 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs
and Other Widths - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Width -
4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5
Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Greenhouse Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Resin - LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Resin -
LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LDPE, LLDPE,
EVA and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200
Micron and Above 200 Micron - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200
Micron Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 80 - 150
Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Width - 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs
and Other Widths - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Width -
4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5
Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Greenhouse Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Resin - LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Resin -
LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LDPE, LLDPE,
EVA and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200
Micron and Above 200 Micron - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200
Micron Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 80 - 150
Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Width - 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs
and Other Widths - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Width -
4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5
Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Greenhouse Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Resin - LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Resin -
LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LDPE, LLDPE,
EVA and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200
Micron and Above 200 Micron - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200
Micron Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 80 - 150
Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Width - 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs
and Other Widths - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by
Width - 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5
Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Resin - LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Resin -
LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LDPE, LLDPE,
EVA and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200
Micron and Above 200 Micron - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200
Micron Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 80 - 150
Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Width - 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs
and Other Widths - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Width -
4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5
Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Greenhouse Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Resin - LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Resin -
LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and
Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200
Micron and Above 200 Micron - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Thickness -
80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by
Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 80 - 150
Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenhouse Films by Width - 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs
and Other Widths - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by Width -
4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse Films by Width -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7
Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Greenhouse Films by Resin - LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Greenhouse Films
by Resin - LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse
Films by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LDPE,
LLDPE, EVA and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Greenhouse Films by Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron,
150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Greenhouse Films
by Thickness - 80 - 150 Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200
Micron Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse
Films by Thickness - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 80 -
150 Micron, 150 - 200 Micron and Above 200 Micron for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Greenhouse Films by Width - 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7
Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Greenhouse Films
by Width - 4.5 Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Greenhouse
Films by Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4.5
Mtrs, 5.5 Mtrs, 7 Mtrs, 9 Mtrs and Other Widths for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Greenhouse Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Greenhouse Films by Resin - LDPE, LLDPE, EVA and Other
Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Greenhouse Films by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956880/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Greenhouse Films Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Greenhouse Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956880/?utm_source=GNW