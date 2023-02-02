Global Polybutene Market Report 2022 to 2030: Featuring BASF, Daelim Industrial, INEOS and Lubrizol Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polybutene Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polybutene market was valued at US$ 2,064.51 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 3,089.30 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Polybutene is a polymer which is derived from isobutylene. Polybutene is a colorless to pale yellow viscous liquid. It is has slight characteristic odor or is odorless and tasteless. It is also known as a liquid oligomer which has application as a plasticizer for various applications in the market.

It is used as a plasticizer for high molecular weight polymers such as polyethylene, lubricants and carriers among others. Polybutene is colorless and is available in various grades in the market. It is differentiated based on grades by characteristic such as molecular weight and the grades with high molecular weight are known to have increased viscosity.



Polybutene is often known to be similar to but different from Polybutylene. Polybutene is manufactured by a process of cationic polymerization of butylenes which consist of mixed C4 feedstock known as streams. The mixed C4 feedstock is derived from different sources which include FCC cracker streams and refinery streams among others. These streams consist of butane-1, butane-2 and isobutylene which are then included to a few degree in the polymer chain.



The research and development activities have continued to find new opportunities for polybutene. The advantages of polybutene make it vulnerable for wide range of applications in the end-user industries. Non-toxic, non-drying, UV stable, permanently tacky, corrosion preventive and thermal stability are some of its advantages which have led to use of polybutene in various end-user industries worldwide.

The major applications of polybutene are fuel and lubricant additives, adhesives, lubricants, electrical insulation, cosmetics, and personal care products among others.



Growing demand for polybutene from the end-user industries worldwide is the major driving factor for growth of global polybutene market. The advantageous properties of polybutene have attracted the attention of manufacturers across the worldwide market for various applications.

Therefore, polybutene is expected to experience high growth in the near future. Asia Pacific is one of the major emerging markets globally. It accounted for major market share of polybutene due to high demand from the petroleum industries in the region. High demand for fuel and lubricant additives and lubricants in the region is driving market growth of polybutene in Asia Pacific.

Other regions such as Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to follow Asia Pacific in terms of demand for polybutene during the forecast period. Therefore, high demand is reported for polybutene from various end-user industries worldwide.





