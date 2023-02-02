New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Department Information Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956681/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Emergency Department Information Systems Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emergency Department Information Systems estimated at US$722.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12% over the period 2022-2030. Enterprise Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$985.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Best-of-Breed Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $211.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
The Emergency Department Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$211.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$303.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- EPOWERdoc
- McKesson Corporation
- MEDHOST, Inc.
- Medical Information Technology, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- T-System, Inc.
- Unitedhealth Group, Inc.
- Wellsoft Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956681/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Emergency Department Information Systems - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Emergency Department Information System Market to Witness Rapid
Growth
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Data-Driven Technologies to Bolster Market Demand
Global Emergency Department Information System Market:
Percentage Sales Volume by Leading Market Players: 2018
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Healthcare Expenditure to Support Market Demand
Growing Ageing Population to Drive Demand
Increase in Health Insurance Coverage Number in the US to
Bolster Growth
Gains in EHRS Adoption due to Implementation of Hitech Act to
Support Market Demand
Adverse Safety and Quality Implications due to EDIS, Hinder
Market Growth
Skill Shortage in IT-Healthcare to Drive Emergency Department
Information System Installations
Skill Shortage of Health Aides in the US: 2025
Total Workforce in Healthcare Sector Per Million Population
Increasing Rate of Returns for EDIS to Bolster Market Growth
Emerging Economies Support Market Growth
Inclination towards Patient-Centric Approach to Bode-Well for
EDIS Market
A Glance into Emergency Department Information System
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Computerized Physician
Order Entry (CPOE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Documentation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Clinical Documentation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Prescribing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for E-Prescribing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Emergency Department Information Systems Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Enterprise Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Best-of-Breed Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Best-of-Breed Solutions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Tracking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Patient Tracking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Emergency Department Information Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Application -
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Clinical Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Type - Enterprise
Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Application -
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Clinical Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Type - Enterprise
Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Emergency Department Information Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Application -
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Clinical Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Type - Enterprise
Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Emergency Department Information Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Application -
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Clinical Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Type - Enterprise
Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Emergency Department Information Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Application -
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Clinical Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Type - Enterprise
Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Emergency Department Information Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Application -
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Clinical Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Type - Enterprise
Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Emergency Department Information Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Application -
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Clinical Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Type - Enterprise
Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Application -
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Clinical Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Type - Enterprise
Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Emergency Department Information Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Application -
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE),
Clinical Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Department Information Systems by Type - Enterprise
Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Emergency Department
Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions for
the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Emergency Department Information Systems by Application -
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Emergency
Department Information Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry
(CPOE), Clinical Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Emergency Department Information Systems by Type -
Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Emergency
Department Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed
Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Emergency Department Information Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Emergency Department Information Systems by Application -
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Emergency
Department Information Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry
(CPOE), Clinical Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Emergency Department Information Systems by Type -
Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Emergency
Department Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed
Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Emergency Department Information Systems by Application -
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Emergency
Department Information Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry
(CPOE), Clinical Documentation, E-Prescribing, Patient Tracking
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Emergency Department Information Systems by Type -
Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Emergency
Department Information Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Enterprise Solutions and Best-of-Breed
Solutions for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956681/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Emergency Department Information Systems Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Department Information Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956681/?utm_source=GNW