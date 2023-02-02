New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Department Information Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956681/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Emergency Department Information Systems Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emergency Department Information Systems estimated at US$722.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12% over the period 2022-2030. Enterprise Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$985.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Best-of-Breed Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $211.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Emergency Department Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$211.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$303.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

EPOWERdoc

McKesson Corporation

MEDHOST, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Siemens AG

T-System, Inc.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc.

Wellsoft Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Emergency Department Information Systems - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Emergency Department Information System Market to Witness Rapid

Growth

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Data-Driven Technologies to Bolster Market Demand

Global Emergency Department Information System Market:

Percentage Sales Volume by Leading Market Players: 2018



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Healthcare Expenditure to Support Market Demand

Growing Ageing Population to Drive Demand

Increase in Health Insurance Coverage Number in the US to

Bolster Growth

Gains in EHRS Adoption due to Implementation of Hitech Act to

Support Market Demand

Adverse Safety and Quality Implications due to EDIS, Hinder

Market Growth

Skill Shortage in IT-Healthcare to Drive Emergency Department

Information System Installations

Skill Shortage of Health Aides in the US: 2025

Total Workforce in Healthcare Sector Per Million Population

Increasing Rate of Returns for EDIS to Bolster Market Growth

Emerging Economies Support Market Growth

Inclination towards Patient-Centric Approach to Bode-Well for

EDIS Market

A Glance into Emergency Department Information System



IV. COMPETITION

