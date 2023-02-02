Phlow Corp. Announces Formation of Business Advisory Board, New Board of Directors Appointment and Corporate President as Company Accelerates Towards Next Stage of Growth

Richmond, Virginia, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phlow Corp., a U.S.-based public benefit corporation leveraging advanced manufacturing processes to re-imagine the domestic production of pharmaceutical products critical to U.S. healthcare, announced today the formation of the Phlow Business Advisory Board made up of internationally recognized pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and industry experience to the company; the addition of Melinda Hancock of Sentara Health System to Phlow’s Board of Directors; and the promotion of Dan Hackman from Chief Business Officer to President.

The Phlow Business Advisory Board (PBAB) – whose experience reaches across the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing, healthcare technology and data, and capital markets sectors – will work closely with Phlow internal leadership to advise on matters relating to the company’s growth and transformational opportunities. The PBAB is made up of highly respected leaders and reflects Phlow’s eagerness to leverage decades of real-world experience and diversity of thought to fuel future growth as the company works to achieve its mission to reliably supply affordable, high-quality, essential medicines through U.S.-based advanced manufacturing processes. Members appointed to the PBAB include:

Salvatore Guccione, Managing Director at Vasto Advisors. Former Executive Chairman of The Emmes Company, LLC. Board member and Chair of Strategy and M&A Committee of the Board of The Emmes Company, Chairman of Resolve Surgical Technologies and Vice Chairman of Allentown, Inc.

Steven Klosk, former CEO of Cambrex, Senior Director of the Board of Formulated Solutions, Board Member for NJ Bio, Recipharm, BIOVECTRA, BioIVT and Lisata Therapeutics.

Tim M. Mayleben, President of two private biopharma companies and board member of Marinus Pharma and Landos Biopharma. Previously, long-time CEO of Esperion and board member of LOXO, Vericel and a number of other public and private biopharmaceutical companies.

Joe Smith, Chief Scientific Officer at BD, Fellow at AIMBE, Adjunct Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University, and Advisory Board Member at Johns Hopkins University, Department of Biomedical Engineering.

Guy Villax, former CEO and current Board member at Hovione, former Chair of Rx360, former Member of the Board of European Fine Chemicals Group, and current member of the supervisory board of EIT HealtC.

Joseph Warchol, Chief Financial Officer North America at Curium Pharma and former Chief Financial Officer at SK pharmteco.

“A bold, new approach is required in the United States in order to completely reimagine our critical supply chain for life-changing medicines from start to finish,” said Edwards. “I am thrilled to announce the formation of the Phlow Business Advisory Board. The experience and insights this group brings to the company is invaluable as we accelerate towards our next phase of growth and unlock transformational opportunities to solve for some of our nation's most critical challenges accessing lifesaving essential medicines. I am honored and humbled to have the support of these prestigious advisors as we work together to ensure the mission of Phlow is fully realized.”

Melinda Hancock is currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Sentara Health System and is a fellow and past National Chair of the Healthcare Financial Management Association. “We are thrilled to have Melinda’s expertise, healthcare system experience and financial acumen support Phlow’s next stage of growth,” commented Eric Edwards, MD, PhD, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Phlow. “Her commitment to Phlow’s mission and vision as well as the needs of our health system partners as we work to solve for drugs shortages together will greatly complement the current experience of Phlow’s Board of Directors.”

Since first joining Phlow in 2020, Dan Hackman has relentlessly focused on building great teams, fostering a winning culture, and delivering great results across commercial, government, and operations. As a result, and to drive excellence in execution and accelerate growth, Hackman was promoted from Chief Business Officer to President with Edwards remaining CEO. He has held executive leadership positions with kaleo, LivaNova, and Guidant/Boston Scientific. "I'm excited to begin this new role at Phlow and look forward to working with our best-in-class teams to secure our nation’s essential medicine supply chain and serve our commercial customers”, commented Hackman on his promotion to President.

