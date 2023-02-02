Emma Hider Joins Central 1 as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, February 6, Emma Hider will join Central 1 Credit Union as incoming Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and will transition into the full role as CFO on March 15, 2023.

Emma joins Central 1 from HSBC Hong Kong where as a managing director she had the responsibility for strategic planning and stress testing for the Asia Region. Emma has extensive financial services and international experience having held the CFO position for HSBC in Australia, New Zealand and the Channel Islands & Isle of Man as well as strategic financial planning and analysis roles in the UK and Canada.

Prior to working with HSBC, Emma also held senior manager roles with Raymond James Ltd., Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) and Citigroup. She holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Chemistry from the University of Southampton, UK and is a Fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

“We’re excited for what Emma will bring to the CFO position and our organization from her expansive experience and proven success in global financial organizations,” said Sheila Vokey, Central 1 President & CEO. “In addition to her wealth of experience and knowledge, it was clear throughout our selection process that Emma has the passion and attitudes that will serve Central 1 very well — both as a key leader for our organization as well as a member of the larger Central 1 team.”

While Central 1 searched for a new Chief Financial Officer, Brian Li continued as Acting CFO. Brian will remain as Acting CFO through the completion of Central 1’s 2022 fiscal year-end reporting.

“I’m deeply grateful for Brian’s steady leadership as Acting CFO. Brian’s dedication to supporting Central 1 through the transition has allowed us to maintain a high degree of stability,” continued Sheila.

Emma joins Central 1’s executive leadership team comprised of Sheila Vokey, President & CEO; Brent Clode, Chief Investment Officer; Erick Wong, Chief Product Officer; Dave Thomas, Chief Technology Officer; Julie Breuer, Interim Chief Client Experience Officer; Kathy Parslow, Chief People & Corporate Services Officer; and Elaine Lajeunesse, Interim Chief Risk Officer.

About Central 1

Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $12.6 billion as of September 30, 2022, Central 1 provides critical services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions, uncertainties and management’s best estimates of future events. These include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, the economic, market and regulatory review and outlook for the Canadian economy and the provincial economies in which our member credit unions operate and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as statements that contain the words “may,” “will,” “intends” and “anticipates” and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. Securityholders are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain important assumptions by Central 1 in making forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, competitive conditions, economic conditions, regulatory considerations, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include economic risks, regulatory risks (including legislative and regulatory developments), risks and uncertainty from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical uncertainty, information technology and cyber risks, environmental and social risk (including climate change), digital disruption and innovation, reputation risk, competitive risk, privacy, data and third-party related risks, risks related to business and operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in Central 1’s periodic reports filed with securities regulators. Given these risks, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Central 1 undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Contacts

Media

Amanda LeNeve

Senior Manager, Corporate & Internal Communications

Central 1

E aleneve@central1.com

Investors

Brent Clode

Chief Investment Officer

Central 1

T 905.282.8588 or 1.800.661.6813 ext. 8588

E bclode@central1.com