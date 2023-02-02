New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Beacon Transmitters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956679/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Emergency Beacon Transmitters Market to Reach $253 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emergency Beacon Transmitters estimated at US$180.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$253 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Emergency Locator Transmitters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$110.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Personal Locator Beacons segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Emergency Beacon Transmitters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

- Ack Technologies, Inc.

- ACR Electronics, Inc.

- Cobham PLC

- Emergency Beacon Corporation

- Hr Smith Group

- Mcmurdo Group





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Emergency Beacon Transmitter to Register Steady Growth

Emergency Beacon Transmitters - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Market Share of Leading Players by Sales Volume: 2018



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With the Implementation of New Rule for Private and Commercial

Airplanes, the Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Set to

Register Gains

Increased Outdoor Activities to Spur Market Demand

Market Revenue (in USD Million) for Sports and Outdoor Segment:

2017-2023

Rise in Aircraft Hijacks and Physical Threats to Humans Drive

Market Demand

Total Number of Deaths due to Air Crash for the Years 2000,

2010, and 2018

Regions and Countries with Highest Fatalities due to Civil

Airliner Accidents, from 1945 to August 2019

Military Aviation Segment to Dominate the Market Share

New ELT Installation Rules to Spur Growth of Emergency beacon

Transmitters

Increasing Number of Product Launches to Support Growth

Product Overview

Growth in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Drive Market Demand

Total investments in Drone Hardware: 2016E-2021E

Total UAV Production (in Million USD and Units) by Region: 2017 &

2026



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Military Aviation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Military Aviation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Merchant Navy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Merchant Navy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Merchant Navy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Locator Beacons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Personal Locator Beacons by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Personal Locator Beacons

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Locator Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Emergency Locator

Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Locator

Transmitters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Emergency Beacon Transmitters Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Navy

(Marine Defense) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Navy (Marine Defense) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Navy (Marine Defense)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Civil Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Civil Aviation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Civil Aviation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Emergency Beacon Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation,

Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Emergency Beacon Transmitters

by Vertical - Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil

Aviation and Merchant Navy Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation

and Merchant Navy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator

Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Emergency Beacon Transmitters

by Type - Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator

Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation,

Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation, Navy (Marine

Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation

and Merchant Navy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator

Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal

Locator Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Emergency Beacon Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation,

Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation, Navy (Marine

Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation

and Merchant Navy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator

Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal

Locator Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CHINA

Emergency Beacon Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation,

Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation, Navy (Marine

Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation

and Merchant Navy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator

Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal

Locator Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Emergency Beacon Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation,

Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation, Navy (Marine

Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation

and Merchant Navy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator

Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal

Locator Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Emergency Beacon Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation,

Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation, Navy (Marine

Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation

and Merchant Navy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator

Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal

Locator Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Emergency Beacon Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation,

Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation, Navy (Marine

Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation

and Merchant Navy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator

Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal

Locator Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation,

Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation, Navy (Marine

Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation

and Merchant Navy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator

Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal

Locator Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Emergency Beacon Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation,

Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Emergency Beacon Transmitters

by Vertical - Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil

Aviation and Merchant Navy Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation

and Merchant Navy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator

Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Emergency Beacon Transmitters

by Type - Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator

Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Military

Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant

Navy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation, Navy (Marine

Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emergency

Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil

Aviation and Merchant Navy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator

Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal

Locator Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emergency

Beacon Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator

Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Emergency Beacon Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Military

Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant

Navy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation, Navy (Marine

Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation

and Merchant Navy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator

Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal

Locator Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Military

Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant

Navy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Vertical - Military Aviation, Navy (Marine

Defense), Civil Aviation and Merchant Navy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Emergency

Beacon Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Military Aviation, Navy (Marine Defense), Civil

Aviation and Merchant Navy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Emergency Beacon Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator

Transmitters, Personal Locator Beacons and Emergency

Position-Indicating Radio Beacons - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Emergency Beacon

Transmitters by Type - Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal

Locator Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Emergency

Beacon Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Emergency Locator Transmitters, Personal Locator

Beacons and Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

