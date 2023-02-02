New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956675/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Embedded Displays Market to Reach $27.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Embedded Displays estimated at US$18 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. LCD, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LED segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Embedded Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Increased Human Interaction with Smart Devices Creates

Opportunity for Human Machine Interface

At the Core of Modern HMIs, Embedded Displays to Benefit from

the Growing Commercial Opportunity for HMI Technology: Global

Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Expanding IoT Ecosystem of Smart Devices Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for Embedded Displays: Global

Number of Active Connected IoT Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Industrial Automation & IIoT Sets the Stage for Growth of

Industry Grade HMI Displays

As it Continues Its Disruptive Proliferation, IIoT Spews

Opportunities for Industry Grade HMI Displays: Global

Industrial IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022 and 2024

With Medical Electronics Entering the Age of Connected

Intelligence, Medical Devices Industry Offers a Major Revenue

Opportunity

Remote Healthcare Monitoring, Self-Care, Real-Time Solutions &

Digitalized Smart Medical Devices to Benefit Growth of

Embedded Hardware: Global Digital Healthcare Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Trend towards Home Diagnostics Drives Demand for Easy-to-Use

HMI Displays

Robustly Expanding Home Diagnostics Market Bodes Well for

Embedded Displays in OTC Diagnostic Devices: Global Home

Diagnostics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,

2022 and 2024

Smart Cars & Autonomous Cars Strengthen the Business Case for

Embedded In-Vehicle Smart Displays

Move to Integrated Cockpit Systems from Traditional Instrument

Cluster & Rise of Multiple Displays in Smart Cars to Drive

Opportunities for Embedded Displays: Global Connected

Vehicles (In Million) for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

As the Starting Point for Intelligent Human Machine

Interaction, Displays Become Vital in Smart Electronic

Wearables

Robust Penetration of Electronic Wearables Bodes Well for

Embedded Displays: Global Number of Users of Smart Wearables

(In Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Over US$18 Billion Commercial Opportunity for Wearables by 2024

to Step Up Demand for Embedded Displays: Global Wearable

Device Revenues (In Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

and 2024

Quantum Dot Grows in Popularity in Automotive Displays



