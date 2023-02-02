New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956675/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Embedded Displays Market to Reach $27.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Embedded Displays estimated at US$18 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. LCD, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LED segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Embedded Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Altia Inc.
- Avnet, Inc.
- Enea AB
- Esterel Technologies SA
- Green Hills Software
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Planar Systems, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956675/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Embedded Displays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Human Interaction with Smart Devices Creates
Opportunity for Human Machine Interface
At the Core of Modern HMIs, Embedded Displays to Benefit from
the Growing Commercial Opportunity for HMI Technology: Global
Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Expanding IoT Ecosystem of Smart Devices Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for Embedded Displays: Global
Number of Active Connected IoT Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Industrial Automation & IIoT Sets the Stage for Growth of
Industry Grade HMI Displays
As it Continues Its Disruptive Proliferation, IIoT Spews
Opportunities for Industry Grade HMI Displays: Global
Industrial IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022 and 2024
With Medical Electronics Entering the Age of Connected
Intelligence, Medical Devices Industry Offers a Major Revenue
Opportunity
Remote Healthcare Monitoring, Self-Care, Real-Time Solutions &
Digitalized Smart Medical Devices to Benefit Growth of
Embedded Hardware: Global Digital Healthcare Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Trend towards Home Diagnostics Drives Demand for Easy-to-Use
HMI Displays
Robustly Expanding Home Diagnostics Market Bodes Well for
Embedded Displays in OTC Diagnostic Devices: Global Home
Diagnostics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,
2022 and 2024
Smart Cars & Autonomous Cars Strengthen the Business Case for
Embedded In-Vehicle Smart Displays
Move to Integrated Cockpit Systems from Traditional Instrument
Cluster & Rise of Multiple Displays in Smart Cars to Drive
Opportunities for Embedded Displays: Global Connected
Vehicles (In Million) for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
As the Starting Point for Intelligent Human Machine
Interaction, Displays Become Vital in Smart Electronic
Wearables
Robust Penetration of Electronic Wearables Bodes Well for
Embedded Displays: Global Number of Users of Smart Wearables
(In Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Over US$18 Billion Commercial Opportunity for Wearables by 2024
to Step Up Demand for Embedded Displays: Global Wearable
Device Revenues (In Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
and 2024
Quantum Dot Grows in Popularity in Automotive Displays
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Embedded Displays Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LCD
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for LCD by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for LCD by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for LED by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OLED
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for OLED by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for OLED by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Construction Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Automation & HVAC Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Home Automation & HVAC
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Automation & HVAC
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fitness Devices & Wearables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Fitness Devices & Wearables
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Fitness Devices &
Wearables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Appliances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Home Appliances by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Appliances by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Embedded Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD, LED,
OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Application - Automotive, Construction
Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness
Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Application - Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home
Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices &
Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC
Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD, LED,
OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Application - Automotive, Construction
Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness
Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Application - Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home
Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices &
Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC
Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Embedded Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD, LED,
OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Application - Automotive, Construction
Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness
Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Application - Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home
Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices &
Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC
Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Embedded Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD, LED,
OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Application - Automotive, Construction
Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness
Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Application - Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home
Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices &
Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC
Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Embedded Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD, LED,
OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Application - Automotive, Construction
Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness
Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Application - Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home
Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices &
Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC
Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Embedded Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD, LED,
OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Application - Automotive, Construction
Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness
Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Application - Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home
Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices &
Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC
Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Embedded Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD, LED,
OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Application - Automotive, Construction
Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness
Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Application - Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home
Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices &
Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC
Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD, LED,
OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Application - Automotive, Construction
Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness
Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Application - Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home
Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices &
Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC
Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Embedded Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD, LED,
OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded Displays by Application - Automotive, Construction
Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness
Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Embedded Displays by
Application - Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home
Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices &
Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Embedded Displays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC
Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Embedded Displays by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Embedded Displays
by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Embedded
Displays by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Embedded Displays by Application - Automotive, Construction
Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness
Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Embedded Displays
by Application - Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home
Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices &
Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Embedded
Displays by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC
Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Embedded Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Embedded Displays by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Embedded Displays
by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Embedded
Displays by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Embedded Displays by Application - Automotive, Construction
Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness
Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Embedded Displays
by Application - Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home
Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices &
Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Embedded
Displays by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Construction Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC
Systems, Medical, Fitness Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Embedded Displays by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Embedded Displays
by Technology - LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Embedded
Displays by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LCD, LED, OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Embedded Displays by Application - Automotive, Construction
Equipment, Home Automation & HVAC Systems, Medical, Fitness
Devices & Wearables, Home Appliances and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of World Historic Review for Embedded Displays
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956675/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Embedded Displays Market to Reach $27.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956675/?utm_source=GNW