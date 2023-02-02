New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Maps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956595/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Digital Maps Market to Reach $52.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Maps estimated at US$18.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.8% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.5% CAGR and reach US$35.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Digital Maps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 11.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

- Apple, Inc.

- Automotive Navigation Data (AND)

- Autonavi

- Digital Map Products, Inc.

- Digital Mapping Solutions (DMS)

- DigitalGlobe

- Esri

- Google LLC

- HERE Global BV

- Inrix, Inc.

- Living Map.

- Magellan Digital Mapping

- Mapbox

- Mapman Ltd.

- Mapmyindia

- Mapquest, Inc.

- Mapsherpa

- Microsoft Corporation

- NavInfo Co., Ltd.

- Nearmap Australia Pty Ltd

- Openstreetmap

- TomTom International BV

- Yahoo!, Inc.

- Zenrin Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Digital Maps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovative Solutions to Sustain Market Demand

Increase in Smart PDAs Adoption to Drive Market Demand

Increased Reliance on Geographic Information: A Market Driver

Broad Range of Applications to Support Market Growth

Digital Orthophotography: As a Powerful Source to Extract Geo

and Spatial Information

Increase in Application Across Construction and Engineering

Sector to Drive Market Growth

Increase in Indoor Mapping to Sustain Market Growth

GIS for Emergency Management

Application in Transportation Segment to Boost Market Prospects

Application in Transportation Segment to Boost Market Prospects

Growth in Population Size: A Market Driver

Utilities to Drive Market Growth

Application in Wide Range of Segments Augurs Well for the

Market Demand

Communications Sector

Land Ownership/Administrative

Environment

Imagery

Regulatory and Legal Policies Set to limit Digital Mapping

Technology Market Prospects

Dearth of Skilled Workforce: A Market Dampener



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

