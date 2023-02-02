Scilex Holding Company Announces that its Majority Stockholder, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., has Issued a Supplement to its Previously Issued “FAQ” Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX) announced that its majority stockholder, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today posted a supplement to its previously issued “Frequently Asked Questions” document under the “Investors” section of its website at www.sorrentotherapeutics.com regarding its recent dividend to Sorrento stockholders of shares of common stock of Scilex Holding Company held by Sorrento.



The supplement to the FAQs provides notice regarding the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s removal of the contra-CUSIP on Scilex common stock that was distributed as a dividend to Sorrento’s stockholders and provides notice to brokerage firms, banks, dealers and similar organizations listed therein that a dividend confirmation had previously been distributed to such firms by Scilex’s transfer agent and requests that such firms contact Scilex’s transfer agent if they have not received such confirmation. The supplement also reiterates a question related to issues that may arise with respect to the dividend in connection with short positions in Sorrento common stock.

The supplement to the FAQs and related annex are included in this press release and can also be found Scilex’s website https://www.scilexholding.com/investors/faqs/

SUPPLEMENT TO

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

REGARDING THE DIVIDEND OF SCILEX HOLDING COMPANY COMMON STOCK BY SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

This supplement is a supplement to the Frequently Asked Questions Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ( Sorrento ) that was issued by Sorrento on January 29, 2023 (the FAQ ), a copy of which can be found under the “Investors” section of its website at www.sorrentotherapeutics.com .

This supplement is being issued to update and supplement the information in the FAQ to notify investors regarding certain matters relating to the dividend and reiterate certain questions and answers from the FAQ. Capitalized terms used in this supplement shall have their respective meetings set forth in the FAQ.

NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF CONTRA-CUSIP BY DTCC

Effective as of February 2, 2023, the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation has removed the “contra-CUSIP” that it had previously imposed on the Dividend Stock. Any shares of Dividend Stock held by your brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization for your benefit now bear only Scilex’s CUSIP number, which is 80880W106. If you are entitled to receive Dividend Stock, please contact your brokerage firm, bank, or other similar organization immediately to confirm that the CUSIP number appears on your brokerage statement with respect to your Dividend Stock.

NOTICE TO BROKERAGE FIRMS, BANKS, DEALERS AND OTHER SIMILAR ORGANIZATIONS

If the name of your firm, bank or other similar organization is set forth on Annex B of the FAQ, which Annex B is repeated below for convenience, and your firm, bank or similar organization has not received the Dividend Confirmation that was mailed to your firm, bank or similar organization, please contact Scilex’s transfer agent immediately to obtain a copy of the Dividend Confirmation. Scilex’s transfer agent’s contact information is as follows:

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company

Telephone Number: 800-509-5586

Email Address: cstmail@continentalstock.com

Several major brokers have confirmed to Sorrento and Scilex that they are adding the Scilex share positions to the individual brokerage accounts of Sorrento shareholders receiving the Dividend Stock

SUPPLEMENTAL QUESTION AND ANSWER

Q: If I loaned my shares of Sorrento common stock to short sellers or any other party as of the Record Date, am I still entitled to receive Dividend Stock as of the Payment Date?

A: Only Record Holders as of the Record Date are entitled to receive the Dividend Stock. If you were the Record Holder as of the Record Date and are entitled to receive the Dividend Stock, but have not received the Dividend Stock, you may be entitled to receive Dividend Stock from the short seller or other party who borrowed your shares of Sorrento common stock, whether through the lending programs implemented by your brokerage firm, bank, dealer and other similar organization or otherwise. If you were a Record Holder as of the Record Date and have not received your Dividend Stock, please consult with your financial advisor, broker or other agent immediately to determine how to receive your Dividend Stock.

About Scilex Holding Company

Scilex Holding Company, a majority-owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Scilex is uncompromising in its focus to become the global pain management leader committed to social, environmental, economic, and ethical principles to responsibly develop pharmaceutical products to maximize quality of life. Results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. Scilex has applied for breakthrough therapy designation and expects to seek priority review for SEMDEXA™ for the treatment of sciatica. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe pain. Scilex launched its first commercial product in October 2018, in-licensed a commercial product in June 2022, and is developing its late-stage pipeline, which includes a pivotal Phase 3 candidate and one Phase 2 and one Phase 1 candidate. Its commercial product, ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, or ZTlido®, is a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the relief of pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. Scilex in-licensed the exclusive right to commercialize Gloperba® (colchicine USP) oral solution, an FDA-approved prophylactic treatment for painful gout flares in adults, in the U.S. Scilex is planning to commercialize Gloperba® in 2023 and is well-positioned to market and distribute the product. Scilex’s three product candidates are SP-102 (injectable dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel product containing 10 mg dexamethasone), or SEMDEXA™, a Phase 3, novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, with FDA Fast Track status; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, a Phase 2, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido®, for the treatment of low back pain, with FDA Fast Track status; and SP-104, 4.5 mg Delayed Burst Release Low Dose Naltrexone Hydrochloride (DBR-LDN) Capsule, for the treatment of chronic pain, fibromyalgia that has completed multiple Phase 1 trial programs and expected to initiate Phase 2 trials this year. For further information regarding the SP-102 Phase 3 efficacy trial, see NCT identifier NCT03372161 – Corticosteroid Lumbar Epidural Analgesia for Radiculopathy – Full Text View – ClinicalTrials.gov.

Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with operations in both Palo Alto and San Diego, California. For further information please visit www.scilexholding.com.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as Abivertinib, next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (“TKIs”), fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including STI-1558, COVI-MSC™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a TRPV1 agonist, non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com.

