Worldwide Next Generation Packaging Industry to 2028: Featuring MULTIVAC, Active Packaging, Sealed Air and Stora Enso Oyj Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Packaging Market : Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global next generation packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.
The report predicts the global next generation packaging market to grow with a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
The study on next generation packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.
The report on next generation packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global next generation packaging market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global next generation packaging market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing demand from pharmaceutical industry
- Rapid growth of E-commerce industry
- Growing awareness of sustainable packaging
Restraints
- High cost of the products
Opportunities
- Growing investment in R&D of packaging technology
Market Segmentation
The global next generation packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user.
The Global Next Generation Packaging Market by Product Type
- Active Packaging
- Antimicrobials
- Gas Scavengers
- Gas Emitters
- Others (Moisture & Corrosion Control)
- Intelligent Packaging
- Sensors
- Indicators
- Tags
- Modified Atmosphere Packaging
- Connected Packaging
The Global Next Generation Packaging Market by End User
- Logistics and Supply Chain
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care
- Others
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include
- Sonoco Products Company
- The WestRock Company
- Amcor Limited
- Bemis Company Inc.
- MULTIVAC
- Active Packaging Ltd
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Stora Enso Oyj
- ULMA Packaging
- WS Packaging
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the next generation packaging market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the next generation packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global next generation packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zy3nt-generation?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.